IMTDragonFly Transmitter Shoots and Scores at Champions Hockey League Final

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN, MARCH 14, 2019 — When the puck dropped on the Champions Hockey League final last month, IMT Vislink and Movicom teamed up to provide a compact referee camera solution that gave ice-level points-of-view during the game between the Frolunda Indians and Red Bull Munich at the Scandinavium Arena in Gothenburg, Sweden. The MovicomRefcam system used for this event included a mini-camera, specially designed camera mount, IMTDragonFly wireless camera transmitter and the Vislink 2 input H.264 receiver with Fanbeam antennas to deliver solid coverage throughout the arena.

Throughout the game, cameras were remotely controlled by RCP from the OB van using Movicom’s proprietary wireless telemetry channel. “Bringing the audience closer, helping them stay connected to the action and providing an ‘inside experience’ is one of the most thrilling aspects of today’s sports broadcasting,” says Victor Pakhomov, CEO, Movicom. “Through our productive cooperation with Vislink, we are proud to help broadcasters meet these goals and enhance their production.”

The lightweight kit (only 7 oz/190 g) can be neatly and easily attached to referees’ personal helmets, without wires, thereby eliminating any discomfort for the user. It can be mounted on most any helmet, including hockey, horseracing and American football. This POV system also bears the possibilities of being arranged as a chest- or glass-cam solution. Quickly installed and remote controllable within two-mile distance, the Refcam provides a unique visual experience that brings viewers closer to the action.

“Our wireless technology is ideal for integration in innovative bodyworn solutions such as the Movicom Refcam,” says John Payne, President and COO of Vislink Technologies. “We are committed to delivering systems that help put audiences at the heart of the action as it happens, allowing them to engage with their favorite sports in unprecedented ways.”

He continued, “We look forward to showing the IMTDragonFly as well as our full range of solutions for live production at this year’s NAB 2019 event in Las Vegas, NV, where we will be welcoming attendees to our booth (C6008).”

The IMTDragonFly Transmitter is a miniature wireless video transmission system designed to capture real-time, high-quality video from UAV/UGV/Body Cams/Concealments for display on fixed or mobile receive applications. The transmitter features HD/SD-SDI or optional HDMI inputs with COFDM transmission in a small, lightweight chassis. The IMTDragonFly delivers up to 50mW of power in a package weighing less than 1.2 ounces/34 grams, providing long-range, reliable HD video transmission.

About Movicom

Movicom is a leading speciality cameras developer and provider. In-house designed and manufactured products form an extensive portfolio of aerial-cable cameras, rail camera systems, remote and gyro-stabilized heads along with remotely controlled robotic Polecam solutions. Globally represented, Movicom products are renowned for its high quality, operational stability and smart design. Backed by on-going support of its engineering team, Movicom is able to provide flexible technical solutions that can be adjusted to particular broadcasting needs. With considerable record of largest sports and cultural events, Movicom is recognized for high standard of its operations all over the world.

For more information, visit https://www.movicom.tv/and https://www.facebook.com/movicomllc/

About Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies brands are recognized as the global leaders in the design, manufacture and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions. They are trusted suppliers to tier-1 customers in broadcast/sports/entertainment, and law enforcement/public safety/defense markets. Their products are recognized for high levels of performance, reliability, build quality, extended operating ranges and compact form factors. In the broadcast, sports and entertainment sectors, IMT and Vislink provide high-definition communication links to reliably capture, transmit and manage live event footage. In the law enforcement, public safety & defense markets, IMT and Vislink provide secure video communications and mission-critical solutions to local, national and international agencies and organizations. More information can be found at www.imt-solutions.com and www.vislink.com.

Headquartered in Hackettstown, New Jersey, Vislink Technologies has over 70 patents and pending patent applications. The company is a publicly traded and listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market (Symbol: VISL). For more information, visit www.vislinktechnologies.com.