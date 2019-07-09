Imagine Products Transforms Media Offloading With Updates to ShotPut Pro and New Imagine HQ iOS App

Visit Imagine Products at IBC2019, Stand 7.A30

INDIANAPOLIS — July 8, 2019 — Imagine Products Inc., creator of software utilities for backing up, viewing, sharing, transcoding, and archiving video assets, introduced several key upgrades to the company's ShotPut Pro app, the industry standard for offloading video, audio, and photo files. Together, the new ShotPut Pro Mac 2019.2 release and the new Imagine HQ iOS app combine to give users even greater flexibility in any file-based media workflow.

"Customer feedback is always the central factor when we make changes and add features to any of our apps," said Michelle Maddox, marketing director at Imagine Products. "We feel it is vital that our products be able to adapt to the varying requirements of different users, and the newest enhancements to ShotPut Pro — including integration with the new Imagine HQ iOS app — reflect our commitment to giving our customers the tools, performance, and flexibility that can make their lives easier."

ShotPut Pro Mac 2019: Robust Functionality in a Proven Solution

Preferred by many major motion picture companies and used by more than 50,000 people worldwide, ShotPut Pro ensures reliable and secure offloading of media. The series of new features and capabilities in ShotPut Pro Mac 2019 supports handling of various file types, enables versatile reporting, and simplifies offloading for anyone in charge of data management.

With the ShotPut Pro Mac 2019.2 update, users realize benefits including:

• Real-time status updates via the Imagine HQ iOS app for iPhone and iPad

• Support for ARRI .ARI file offloads with Codex HDE integration, perfect for the soon-to-be-released ARRI Alexa Mini LF

• A redesigned simple mode for quick and efficient offloading

• Media Hash List (MHL) reporting

• More PDF reporting options, including the ability to designate first frame versus percentage sampling

• Thumbs for Codex .ARX RAW frames

• A new RED dropped-frame flag

• Support for Blackmagic RAW and Canon RAW formats

• An updated RED SDK for the most current metadata retrieval

Imagine HQ iOS App: Mobility and Flexibility

Available as a free download from the Apple App Store, Imagine HQ iOS app gives users the freedom to walk away from their computers to perform other tasks or just grab lunch with the crew as media is offloaded with ShotPut Pro. As long as both the computer and the user's iPhone or iPad are connected to the internet and logged in under the same username, the new Imagine HQ app can provide remote access and real-time status reports.

The Imagine HQ iOS app offers ShotPut Pro users benefits including:

• Real-time job status and push notifications for completed jobs

• Listings of both completed and active jobs for quick reference

• The ability to link multiple workstations together for a team experience and shared visibility across all offloads

• Availability with any ShotPut Pro license type, whether perpetual, rental, or company-owned (rather than user-owned)

"People are moving faster than ever, and workflows need to be more flexible and accessible," Maddox added. "Our new iOS app transforms ShotPut Pro users' day-to-day work experience, bringing them much greater mobility while giving them peace of mind with real-time data and notifications. Going forward, we anticipate that the integration of these two solutions with our forthcoming cloud solution will have the potential to change workflows forever."

ShotPut Pro update plans are $60 for 12 months of upgrades. If users have a current update plan, the upgrade is free. New licenses can be purchased for $149, or they can be rented for a period of 15 or 45 days. More information about Imagine Products is available at www.imagineproducts.com.

About Imagine Products

Imagine Products Inc. develops innovative video workflow solutions that help film and media professionals back up, view, share, transcode, and archive their digital-video assets. Powerful, affordable, and easy to use, these specialized workflow applications have become invaluable tools for broadcasters, postproduction facilities, and others whose businesses rely on digital video. In business for more than 25 years, Imagine Products is based in Indianapolis. More information is available at www.imagineproducts.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

