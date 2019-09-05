IBC2019: Broadcast Pix Launches RadioPix Visual Radio Production System

Chelmsford, Mass. – Sept. 5, 2019 – Broadcast Pix™ is launching RadioPix™, an integrated production system for visual radio applications, at IBC2019 (Stand 7.C53) in Amsterdam. Ideal for radio studios using fixed or PTZ cameras, RadioPix features a dedicated user interface designed for easy setup and operation of dynamic yet automated video-follow-audio productions.

‘With more than 200 radio stations in Europe already using Broadcast Pix Integrated production systems, we felt it was time to produce a dedicated product for visual radio featuring a complete toolset and a streamlined user experience,” said Tony Mastantuono, product manager, Broadcast Pix.

Using Broadcast Pix’s advanced macros, RadioPix can roll clips and animations, add or remove titles, select camera presets, and even execute picture-in-picture compositions based on the active microphone. In addition, users can set conditions to avoid camera changes for one-word comments (or coughs) and create dynamic camera moves within long discussions. The host can also override the automated system using a smartphone, tablet, or laptop.

IBC2019 attendees will be able to control a Broadcast Pix visual radio system at Hogeschool van Amsterdam remotely from the show floor.

Broadcast Pix will showcase RadioPix during IBC by remotely controlling a recently installed system at Hogeschool van Amsterdam. “The reason why we picked Broadcast Pix is because we are working with students and we need systems that are easy to understand,” explained Mike van der Meulen, HvA Campus Creators. “Without a lot of training, our students can create professional looking visual radio shows.”

