HPA Young Entertainment Professionals Program Accepting Applications

The Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) has announced that applications are now being accepted for the third year of the Young Entertainment Professionals (YEP) program. YEP supports the career advancement and education of talented young industry professionals. The YEP committee encourages applications from passionate and driven applicants who wish to develop lasting relationships with industry leaders and other young professionals.

HPA’s YEP program provides a unique framework for young professionals to network and learn from peers and mentors. When selected for the yearlong program, YEP members will participate in signature HPA events, including the HPA Tech Retreat and HPA Awards, as well as exclusive mentoring events. The program is open to men and women between 21 and 35 years of age currently working in the media content creation industry. There are no educational requirements, and applicants do not have to be members of the HPA. There is no fee associated with the program or application. Mentors, who volunteer their time and expertise, are industry leaders who bring extensive knowledge to their mentees.

Seth Hallen, president of the HPA, commented, “Since its genesis two years ago, HPA’s YEP program has supported the development of over fifty accomplished young leaders, many of whom have already gone on to achieve notable successes. They have been bringing tremendous value to the HPA as they have actively engaged with our members and committees and contributed their energy and expertise to our programs. We’re thrilled to be living out our mission of supporting our younger industry colleagues who are committed to helping build the future of our industry, and look forward to reading applications for the class of 2018-19!”

Kicking off with attendance at the SMPTE Annual Technical Conference on Wednesday, October 24 at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles, the YEP class will have the opportunity to interact with technology and business leaders from all aspects of the motion picture and television industry. HPA’s Women in Post and YEP Committees will host the selected YEPs in an exclusive mentorship day, which will include a YEP program overview, visits from technology companies and networking opportunities with industry mentors over coffee, lunch and a cocktail reception.

In order to be considered for the YEP program, applicants simply need to complete an online application and secure one recommendation from an employer or professional project supervisor. Qualified candidates will be selected from the applicant pool by a jury consisting of the HPA Mentorship Initiative leaders and approved by the HPA Board. The YEP application deadline is September 10, and those selected will be notified on or around September 25, 2018.

"The Young Entertainment Professionals program provides a strong foundation for those who intend to build lifelong careers in the entertainment industry,” said Jesse Korosi of SIM, co-chair of the YEP Committee. “The program has given YEPs a professional network with both peers and mentors. The graduates of the program’s first two years are celebrating significant career achievements and are active participants in a vibrant YEP community."

More information about the YEP program and about HPA is available at www.hpaonline.com.