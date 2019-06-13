HoverCam Releases Pilot 5 Digital Teaching Station

Visit HoverCam at InfoComm 2019, Booth 3064

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — June 12, 2019 — HoverCam, an innovative technology leader in the education market, today announced that it has expanded its award-winning Pilot Series with the Pilot 5 wireless digital teaching station. The new Pilot 5 builds on the innovation introduced with the Pilot 3 all-in-one teaching station and adds a rechargeable battery pack that powers all-day, cable-free operation, enabling educators to teach from anywhere in the classroom.

"When we developed the very successful Pilot 3, some educators told us they wanted even greater mobility — with no power cord limitations on where they could go in the classroom," said Felix Pimentel, product manager at HoverCam. "The Pilot 5 evolved from that feedback and delivers the same unfettered and intuitive experience that makes the Pilot 3 enjoyable to use, while offering nearly unlimited range of movement in the classroom with wireless HDMI and bidirectional touch interactivity. This new Pilot truly delivers on the promise of mobility in the classroom that so many teachers have been asking for."

Like the Pilot 3, the Pilot 5 mobile podium features a Windows 10 PC, 21-inch touchscreen display with 10-point touch, HoverCast wireless HD mirroring functionality, and a 13-megapixel document camera. The Pilot 5 separates itself by offering a rechargeable battery for all-day operation and sports an Intel Core® i5 or i7 processor, up to 16GB RAM memory, and up to 512GB SSD to handle robust programs and services. The solution also features a built-in microphone with noise reduction to capture and record lessons, and it can beam the podium's screen and touch annotations to any interactive flat panel, projector, or TV in HD resolution, eliminating the hazard of dangling cords and cables.

The Pilot 5 model is now available from HoverCam. More information on HoverCam and their full line of products is available at thehovercam.com.

# # #

About HoverCam

A technology leader in the education market, HoverCam delivers innovative presentation systems that keep learning environments engaging, interactive, and simple to operate. HoverCam reinvigorated the learning and teaching experience with the social learning interface KnoteSter, its family of CenterStage hyper-touch-capacitive interactive flat-panel displays, Pilot wireless digital teaching stations, the 13-megapixel Solo 8Plus document camera, and the Nillo 100 — the world's first Android-powered, high-performance digital document camera. With integration in over 300,000 classrooms, HoverCam is focused on setting the standard for the 21st-century classroom with the most effective tools to help teachers and students thrive. More information can be found at thehovercam.com.

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/HoverCam/190612HoverCam.docx

Photo Link: www.ingearpr.com/HoverCam/HoverCam_Pilot5.png

Image Caption: HoverCam Pilot 5 Digital Teaching Station

Follow HoverCam:

https://www.facebook.com/hovercam/

https://twitter.com/thehovercam

https://www.youtube.com/user/MrHoverCam

https://www.linkedin.com/company/1440575/

https://www.instagram.com/thehovercam/?hl=en