HoverCam Kick-Starts Classroom of the Future at FETC 2020

SAN DIEGO — Jan. 14, 2020 — HoverCam, an innovative technology leader in the education market, will showcase its family of intuitive classroom learning technologies in booth 2425 at the Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC) 2020 in Miami. The company will demonstrate its Pilot X tablet-based digital teaching station, 16-megapixel Ultra 10 document camera, and ClassFusion, a comprehensive software platform for classroom management and presentation — all of which are designed to uncomplicate technology and engage students like never before.

"The classroom is more vital and enriching than in the past, but it's not without its challenges," said Bayley Pierson, marketing, HoverCam. "Teachers are tasked with preparing students for tomorrow today. At HoverCam, we've collaborated with those in the education community to make using technology in the classroom feel as natural as using a chalkboard. At FETC 2020, attendees will get a chance to experience these solutions firsthand and brainstorm all the ways they can reimagine the classroom and kick-start students' imaginations."

With the HoverCam Pilot X, teachers and presenters can intuitively work from an ergonomic and mobile teaching podium featuring a slide out keyboard. For even greater freedom, the 13-inch, 10-point-touch tablet can be unlocked and used anywhere in the classroom. With multi-touch technology, the tablet has the horsepower of Windows 10 OS combined with the intuitive hand gestures of a mobile device. The system boasts HoverCam's award-winning 4K 13MP document camera that cleverly folds out. In addition, a built-in wireless HDMI transmitter beams content to any interactive flat panel, projector, or display in resolutions up to 4K, eliminating the tripping hazards and setup of cables. And with HoverCam's ClassFusion software, it enables interactive whiteboarding and annotation for lesson recording. The notes, annotations, video, and audio of every lesson are captured perfectly in real time for students to access anytime and from any device for learning that goes beyond the classroom or training facility.

The Ultra 10 document camera is a powerhouse loaded with options to fit every teacher's needs. Featuring a 7.1-inch capacitive touchscreen, true 4K HDMI output, a 16-megapixel sensor, and a powerful Android computer, the solution is ideal for remote learning. The built-in multitouch viewing monitor allows educators to see exactly what their students see without having to turn their backs. Users can connect a display, IFP, or projector — via wired HDMI or a wireless 4K transmitter without a PC — to easily record lessons, capture vibrant images, and show live video in 4K clarity.

HoverCam's ClassFusion is the industry's first comprehensive software platform designed for a fully digital classroom. Drawing from the feedback of a network of educators who beta tested the solution, ClassFusion fuses a classroom presentation system with a learning management system. Its toolbox of features brings intuitive control to the chaos of a classroom's multidevice ecosystem. It boasts dynamic lesson and notes capture; a lesson plan builder with access to a database of over 4 million resources matched to curriculum; teachers' calendars; space-saving, vector-based lesson recording to the cloud; enhanced whiteboarding with smart tools including handwriting and object recognition; online homework submission and student messaging; Hopscotch multisplit; and more.

More information on HoverCam and their full line of products is available hovercam.com.

# # #

About HoverCam

A technology leader in the education market, HoverCam delivers innovative presentation systems that keep learning environments engaging, interactive, and simple to operate. HoverCam reinvigorated the learning and teaching experience with the social learning interface ClassFusion, its family of CenterStage hyper-touch-capacitive interactive flat panel displays, Pilot wireless digital teaching stations, the 13-megapixel Solo 8Plus document camera, and the Nillo 100 — the world's first Android-powered, high-performance digital document camera. With integration in over 300,000 classrooms, HoverCam is focused on setting the standard for the 21st-century classroom with the most effective tools to help teachers and students thrive. More information can be found at hovercam.com.

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/HoverCam/200114HoverCam.docx

Photo Link: www.ingearpr.com/HoverCam/HoverCam_FETC2020.zip

Image Caption: HoverCam at FETC 2020

Follow HoverCam:

https://www.facebook.com/hovercam/

https://twitter.com/thehovercam

https://www.youtube.com/user/MrHoverCam

https://www.linkedin.com/company/1440575/

https://www.instagram.com/thehovercam/?hl=en