HoverCam Guides Educators to 21st Century Learning at FETC 2019

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Jan. 22, 2019 — HoverCam, a leader in innovative, interactive, and engaging education solutions, will demonstrate how it puts the most important elements used in today's digital classrooms right at teachers' fingertips to create a learning experience that's simple, mobile, and collaborative. In booth 1119 at the Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC), Jan. 27-30 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, HoverCam will showcase its Pilot Series of digital teaching stations; wireless Ultra 10 document camera; and ClassFusion, a classroom presentation and learning management system for today's digital classrooms.

Classroom technology should help improve student achievement, first by removing the obstacles that stand in the way of educators using new solutions and second by delivering capabilities that spark independent, critical thinking skills," said Ji Shen, CEO of HoverCam. "We develop all of our solutions, including the Pilot digital teaching podium and ClassFusion software, to address those needs. HoverCam supports educators in their technical journey while transforming the classroom with thoughtful and innovative features that make learning exciting."

At FETC 2019, HoverCam will showcase the award-winning Pilot 3, the world's first fully integrated wireless digital podium as a teaching station. Featuring a Windows PC, 13-megapixel document camera, and 21-inch multi-touchscreen with wireless HD mirroring functionality in a mobile podium, the Pilot 3 podium eliminates the outdated AV cart and combines the most important elements used in today's digital classrooms. Teachers are unchained from stationary desks or lecterns and are free to move about the classroom. The Pilot's wireless transceiver instantly beams the podium's screen and touch annotations to any interactive flat panel, projector or TV in uncompressed 1080p HD resolution, eliminating the hazard of dangling cords and cables.

Also during the show at its booth, HoverCam will be showing the Pilot X, the next addition to the Pilot family. Offering connectivity options similar to the Pilot 3, the Pilot X is a tablet-based, battery-operated wireless digital teaching station that's designed for ultramobility. The tablet can be charged while docked in the station or be removed to grant teachers more flexibility around the classroom. At the end of day, users simply remove the tablet and store it in the base for security.

Redefining document cameras for the classroom, HoverCam's Ultra 10 is a powerhouse loaded with options to fit every teacher's need. Featuring a 7.1-inch capacitive touchscreen, true 4K HDMI output, 16-megapixel sensor, and driven by a powerful Android computer, the Ultra 10 is the ultimate document camera and is ideal for remote learning. The built-in multitouch viewing monitor allows educators to see exactly what their students see without having to turn their backs. Users can connect a display, IFP, or projector — via wired HDMI or an optional wireless 4K transmitter without a PC — to easily record lessons, capture vibrant images, and show live video in 4K clarity.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to see a demonstration of ClassFusion, HoverCam's comprehensive software for a fully digital classroom. ClassFusion is one of the first software solutions that integrates a classroom presentation system with a learning management system designed for wireless and interactive collaboration in a multidevice ecosystem classroom. ClassFusion features dynamic lesson and notes capture; lesson plan builder with access to a database of over 4 million resources matched to curriculum; teachers' calendars; space-saving vector-based lesson recording to the cloud; enhanced whiteboarding with smart tools including handwriting and object recognition; online homework submission and student messaging; Hopscotch multisplit; and more.

More information on HoverCam's full line of education solutions is available at thehovercam.com.

About HoverCam

A technology leader in the education market, HoverCam delivers innovative presentation systems that keep learning environments engaging, interactive, and simple to operate. HoverCam reinvigorated the learning and teaching experience with the social learning interface ClassFusion, its family of CenterStage hyper-touch-capacitive interactive flat panel displays, Pilot wireless digital teaching stations, the 13-megapixel Solo 8Plus document camera, and the Nillo 100 — the world's first Android-powered, high-performance digital document camera. With integration in over 300,000 classrooms, HoverCam is focused on setting the standard for the 21st-century classroom with the most effective tools to help teachers and students thrive. More information can be found at thehovercam.com.

