HoverCam Digital Education Solutions on Display at Bett 2019

SAN DIEGO — Dec. 4, 2018 — HoverCam, an innovative technology leader in the education market, has announced that its education technology solutions geared towards creating a fully digital classroom will be showcased at Bett 2019, Jan. 23-26 at ExCeL London. At Wishtrac's stand C427, attendees will be able to experience the company's award-winning Pilot 3 digital teaching station alongside HoverCam's industry-leading document cameras, the Ultra 8 and Solo 8.

"At HoverCam, we believe that classrooms should be engaging and interactive environments. To facilitate that, educators need the best-in-class tools for communicating and collaborating with students," said Felix Pimentel, product manager, HoverCam. "We're committed to extending our digital classroom philosophy to diverse learning environments across the globe, and at Bett 2019, attendees will have the opportunity to see our latest solutions, courtesy of our partnerships in the U.K."

The Pilot 3 digital teaching station is the first solution of its kind to integrate the power of a Windows PC with a 13-megapixel document camera and a large 21-inch touchscreen, with wireless HD mirroring functionality into a mobile podium. It eliminates the outdated AV cart and combines the most important elements used in today's digital classrooms. Teachers are liberated from stationary desks or lecterns, and are free to move and engage with students directly.

Redefining the powerhouse of lecture halls and classrooms everywhere, HoverCam's document camera lineup includes options to fit every need and budget. The Ultra 8, with its built-in touch-enabled LCD preview monitor, allows educators to see exactly what their students see without having to turn their backs. Users can connect directly to a display, IFP, or projector without a PC via HDMI and with a super-speed USB 3.0 port, and easily record lessons straight to a PC or Mac.

The Solo 8Plus, the standard bearer for image clarity, is a compact and lightweight document camera with a 13-megapixel sensor that captures vibrant images and live video in up to 4K clarity, and supports 1080p full HD video recording, all powered through a single USB 3.0 cable.

More information on HoverCam and its full line of products is available at thehovercam.com.

About HoverCam

A technology leader in the education market, HoverCam delivers innovative presentation systems that keep learning environments engaging, interactive, and simple to operate. HoverCam reinvigorated the learning and teaching experience with the social learning interface ClassFusion, its family of CenterStage hyper-touch-capacitive interactive flat panel displays, Pilot wireless digital teaching stations, the 13-megapixel Solo 8Plus document camera, and the Nillo 100 — the world's first Android-powered, high-performance digital document camera. With integration in over 300,000 classrooms, HoverCam is focused on setting the standard for the 21st-century classroom with the most effective tools to help teachers and students thrive. More information can be found at thehovercam.com.

HoverCam Pilot 3

