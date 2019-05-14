HoverCam Brings Award-Winning, Next-Gen Education Solutions to InfoComm 2019

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — May 13, 2019 — HoverCam, a leader in innovative, interactive, and engaging education hardware, will demonstrate its robust set of 21st century digital learning solutions at InfoComm 2019, June 12-14 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. At Booth 3064, the company will showcase the latest additions to its award-winning Pilot series of digital teaching stations as well as the most recent innovation in its family of document cameras, the wireless Ultra 10.

"HoverCam strives to develop innovative products that enhance learning, improve communication, and save time by eliminating the complexity of installing, programming, and operating disparate devices," said Felix Pimentel, product manager at HoverCam. "At InfoComm, we will show our range of proven document cameras as well as our versatile and award-winning all-in-one Pilot digital teaching stations. With these solutions, we set a new standard in simplicity and help customers achieve new levels of engagement and interactivity in any learning environment."

At InfoComm 2019 HoverCam will debut the Pilot 5, the next evolution in its series of award-winning digital teaching stations. The fully integrated, portable-wireless, and digital teaching station offers similar connectivity options to the successful Pilot 3, separating itself with an all-day rechargeable battery operation, Intel Core® i7 processor, 16GB RAM memory, and 512GB SSD to handle the most robust programs and services. Pilot 5 employs a Windows 10 Pro 64-bit OS, 13MP document camera, 10-point-touch 21-inch integrated monitor, and HDMI image mirroring up to 4K. The built-in wireless HDMI transmitter beams content to any IFP, projector, or TV with no dangling cords or cables, keeping rooms neat and safe from tripping hazards. The document camera also features a built-in microphone for capturing audio and enables interactive whiteboarding, annotation, and desktop marking for session recording. All notes, annotations, video, and audio can be captured in real-time for users to access anywhere, anytime and from any device or browser — making it the perfect solution for higher education and commercial training installations that require remote learning or breakout meetings.

Also on display will be the latest models from the company's industry-leading line of document cameras. The Solo 8 Plus is a lightweight and compact document camera with a 13-megapixel lens that captures vibrant images and live video in up to 4K clarity; supports1080p full HD video recording; and connectivity with iPads, all powered through one USB 3.0 cable. HoverCam's Ultra 10, a next-generation document camera, is a powerhouse loaded with options to fit every instructor's need. Featuring a 7.1-inch capacitive touch screen, true 4K HDMI output, 16-megapixel sensor, and a powerful Android computer, the Ultra 10 is the ultimate document camera and is ideal for remote learning. The built-in, 7.1 inch, multitouch viewing monitor allows corporate trainers and educators to see exactly what their students see without having to turn their backs on the room. Users can connect a display, IFP, or projector — via wired HDMI or an optional, wireless 4K transmitter without a PC — to easily record lessons, capture vibrant images, and show live video in 4K clarity.

More information on HoverCam's full line of solutions is available at thehovercam.com.

About HoverCam

A technology leader in the education market, HoverCam delivers innovative presentation systems that keep learning environments engaging, interactive, and simple to operate. HoverCam reinvigorated the learning and teaching experience with the social learning interface ClassFusion, its family of CenterStage hyper-touch-capacitive interactive flat panel displays, Pilot wireless digital teaching stations, the 13-megapixel Solo 8Plus document camera, and the Nillo 100 — the world's first Android-powered, high-performance digital document camera. With integration in over 300,000 classrooms, HoverCam is focused on setting the standard for the 21st-century classroom with the most effective tools to help teachers and students thrive. More information can be found at thehovercam.com.

