Hot Uses Interra Systems’ ORION and ORION-OTT Monitoring Solutions to Deliver High QoS and QoE for Linear and Streaming Services

CUPERTINO, Calif. — Sept. 14, 2018 — Interra Systems, a leading global provider of software products and solutions to the digital media industry, today announced that Hot, an Israeli cable operator, is using Interra Systems’ monitoring solutions — ORION and ORION-OTT — for its existing linear and new OTT services respectively. Nisko Technologies, Interra Systems’ channel partner in Israel, provided its expertise for a flawless deployment.

"Delivering content both for linear broadcasting and OTT is a new paradigm that is more akin to file-based workflows and comes with its own set of unique challenges. The client needs a partner with expertise in file-based workflows that offers a reliable and adaptable monitoring solution,” said Kanishka Tongya, director of sales, APAC & MEA, Interra Systems. “Large providers like Hot select Interra Systems’ ORION-OTT because it is feature rich, easy to use, and can be customized to their exact monitoring needs. ORION-OTT provides a flexible solution for delivering superior QoS and QoE, and Interra Systems’ world-class customer support ensures that the customer can deliver a high-quality, error-free, and smooth streaming experience to its viewers.”

Using ORION-OTT, Hot can quickly and easily monitor URLs published on origin servers from different locations. ORION can monitor the provider's live channels, including 4K streams, to flag errors and other anomalies before the content is fed to the downstream distribution stages. Coupled together, ORION-OTT and ORION will provide Hot with an end-to-end view and monitoring of its streaming as well as linear workflows.

“OTT delivery is a continuum of file-based workflows, an area where Interra Systems has years of expertise with BATON, the industry-leading auto-QC solution. We have built ORION-OTT on the same core capabilities, extended for monitoring in-depth QoS and QoE in the OTT environment,” said Sanjay Mittal, VP of Engineering at Interra Systems. “We are delighted that Hot has chosen ORION and ORION-OTT to deliver superior experiences to its viewers, who expect the same if not better QoE as traditional broadcasts.”

Interra Systems will demonstrate its ORION and ORION-OTT monitoring solutions at IBC2018, Sept. 14-18 in Amsterdam at stand 7.C09. More information about Interra Systems solutions can be found at www.interrasystems.com.

# # #

About Interra Systems

Interra Systems is a global provider of enterprise-class solutions that streamline the classification, quality control (QC) process, and monitoring of media content across the entire creation and distribution chain. Relying on Interra Systems' comprehensive video insights, media businesses can deliver video with high quality of experience, address new market trends, and improve monetization.

Widely adopted by broadcast, cable, telco, satellite, IPTV, OTT, and post-production markets around the world, Interra Systems’ products enable better quality video, reduced exposure to regulatory issues, and higher customer satisfaction. Featuring AI- and machine learning-enabled algorithms, along with a flexible, software-defined architecture, Interra Systems’ solutions support a variety of deployment scenarios, including the cloud, for higher performance, scalability, and efficiency.

The company’s industry-leading solutions include BATON, a next-generation hybrid QC solution that delivers comprehensive capabilities way beyond standard automated QC; ORION™ and ORION™-OTT real-time content monitors assuring high QoE; and VEGA™ media analyzers for compliance and debug of encoded streams.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc:www.202comms.com/InterraSystems/180914InterraSystems.docx

Photo Link:www.202comms.com/InterraSystems/InterraSystems-Orion-OTT.png

Photo Caption: Interra Systems ORION™-OTT Software-Based OTT Monitoring Solution