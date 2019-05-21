HM Productions Broadcasts the 2019 Corbeau Seats Rally Live With AVIWEST Solutions

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France — May 21, 2019 — AVIWEST, a global provider of video contribution systems, today announced that HM Productions, a leading broadcast television production company in the U.K. and Ireland, deployed AVIWEST's AIR320 ultra-compact HEVC bonded cellular transmitters to cover the 2019 Corbeau Seats Rally at Tendring and Clacton, in real time.

The company streamed over eight hours of live action and interviews from the stages to more then 7,000 people as well as to spectators watching screens in the service area on Clacton seafront.

"AVIWEST's AIR320 exceeded all of our expectations, providing us with bonded 4G units with rock-solid performance all day. They are amazingly lightweight, light on power, light on data, and enabled us to live stream action and interviews from Chelmsford Motor Club's Clacton-on-Sea-based event," said Christopher Hylands, producer at HM Productions. "These transmitters are, without a doubt, the future of live streaming and broadcast and will definitely play a massive role in motorsport in the years to come."

AVIWEST's advanced live video solutions feature an Emmy® Award-winning protocol called SafeStreams Technology®, which allows HM Productions' journalists to transmit live videos over bonded 3G/4G and Wi-Fi connections using the AIR Series without having to worry about network conditions. With up to four cellular connections, including 3G/4G internal modems with high-efficiency custom antenna arrays and two USB 3.0 ports, plus a built-in Wi-Fi modem, the AIR320 allows HM Productions to get superior-quality live videos on the air quicker than ever.

"We owe massive thanks to Tony Wise from Wyzcom, the regional AVIWEST distributor, for going above and beyond during this project, not just the day before but during the weeks and months leading up to the event," added Hylands.

"The live sports environment is very fast-paced and constantly changing, making it imperative that broadcasters have newsgathering equipment that is flexible and dependable," said David Jaouen, vice president of sales at AVIWEST.

