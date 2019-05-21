LIVEU BROADCAST ASIA 2019 PREVIEW

LiveU’s location – Stand 6D2-01

At BroadcastAsia2019, the Company will demonstrate the latest additions to its award-winning HEVC suite and IP live video management service offerings.

See also our LiveU Solo one-touch wireless video encoder live in action, in a portable live multi-cam production, demonstrated by our Thai partner, Smart Broadcast Solution.

Highlights include:

Hardware-based HEVC product suite

LiveU’s flagship LU600 4K HEVC portable transmission solution offers flawless video quality for live news and sports coverage with extreme bandwidth efficiency. The company will present its new addition, the LU600 HEVC 4K-SDI, facilitating professional 4Kp50/60 streaming for top-quality production, supporting VR and 360 applications.

Also on show will be LiveU’s compact, robust LU300 HEVC field unit for on-the-go live streaming, and professional 1U HEVC rackmount, LU610 HEVC.

LiveU Matrix & AI

Matrix is LiveU’s next-generation IP video distribution platform, designed by broadcasters for broadcasters. Matrix provides a highly efficient content curation service, empowering newsroom managers to quickly and easily give hundreds of affiliates unparalleled access to live feeds from LiveU units in the field and other sources without any interruption, additional resources, or expensive fees. LiveU Matrix was recently selected by CBS Newspath to handle contribution and delivery of live content to its 200+ affiliates and seven global news bureaus.

See a live demonstration of a new AI feature that enables broadcasters to search, identify, classify, and route objects and people.

LiveU Central & AI

LiveU will demonstrate LiveU AI, powered by Newsbridge, within its LiveU Central cloud management platform. This new feature offers broadcasters and publishers a comprehensive set of contribution and AI-based video indexing tools for enriching, searching and accessing their live or file-based content. Saving time and effort, the complete service enables editors to search and find their required footage faster than ever, easing their daily workload and making real-time production much more efficient.