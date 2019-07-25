Heartland Video Systems Expands Engineering and Installation Team to Support Growing Customer Base Across the U.S.

PLYMOUTH, Wis. — July 23, 2019 — Heartland Video Systems (HVS), an industry-leading broadcast equipment supplier for professional AV studios, is expanding its engineering team to address increasing demand for HVS services with even greater agility and even greater depth of expertise. The company has hired Trenton Mengel as senior systems engineer and Joshua Christian and Ethan Grier as assembly technicians.

"Trenton, Ethan, and Joshua bring a valuable combination of expertise and skills to our engineering team," said Dennis Klas, founder and president of HVS. "Addressing critical service areas from system design through installation and support services, these new hires will enable HVS to maintain a high standard of service quality as our customer base continues to grow."

Mengel joins HVS as senior systems engineer, having most recently served as chief engineer at KTSF, an independent broadcast station serving California's Bay Area. He has 30 years of experience in the broadcast industry, including 15 or more years in network design, installation, and operation; streaming video and video over IP; and cloud-based services design, integration, and deployment. Over his career so far, Mengel has overseen major broadcast-plant modernization projects; contributed to innovative and award-winning streaming networks and services; and migrated conventional master control systems to the cloud.

Serving as new assembly techs at HVS, Grier and Christian will support the HVS team in completing facility build-outs and other projects across the U.S. Grier has a background in technical and logistical support and management. Christian has training in computers and networking, as well as experience in construction and carpentry.

Further information about HVS is available at www.hvs-inc.com.

About Heartland Video Systems

Heartland Video Systems (HVS) has been supplying the Midwest with quality communication equipment, professional installation services, and ongoing technical support for over 20 years. The company partners with a multitude of major communication equipment manufacturers to offer customers an array of options in selecting technology for every link in the broadcast chain. HVS caters to multimedia production platforms including television stations, broadcasting stations, colleges, universities, and postproduction facilities. www.hvs-inc.com

