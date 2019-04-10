Harmonic Showcases Innovations to Monetize, Optimize and Unify OTT Streaming and Broadcast at 2019 NAB Show

SAN JOSE, Calif. — March 28, 2019 — At the 2019 NAB Show, Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) will demonstrate its approach to unified video delivery solutions for all deployment scenarios — including SaaS, cloud and hybrid environments — for smarter, faster and simpler distribution of OTT and broadcast channels. Harmonic's video SaaS and software-based solutions dramatically increase business agility for broadcasters, content owners and service providers, enabling them to launch services quickly and provide better-quality video experiences, including UHD HDR, on every screen.

"The video market continues to evolve at a rapid pace, with consumer demand for higher quality experiences on more screens pushing the need for unified video delivery systems," said Tim Warren, senior vice president and chief technology officer, video business, at Harmonic. "Now more than ever, operators need a scalable, flexible and reliable video streaming solution. We're helping operators monetize the rapid changes happening in the media and broadcast worlds through SaaS and software that support revenue-boosting services, such as live sports streaming with low latency, pristine UHD HDR video, and skinny bundles."

Drive OTT Monetization with SaaS

Harmonic's VOS®360 SaaS enables smart repurposing of live and linear content for delivery on any screen, improving content monetization for operators. At the 2019 NAB Show, Harmonic will demonstrate enhanced channel origination workflow capabilities in the cloud for its VOS360 media processing as a service, which leverages playout and graphic branding functionalities to maximize efficiency and monetization.

Harmonic will also showcase dynamic ad insertion capabilities for VOS360 SaaS that enable operators to deliver advanced targeted advertisements and replace content during blackouts, increasing monetization for OTT content and improving the end-user experience. A new built-in manifest manipulator for VOS360 SaaS will be shown, allowing operators to support all major OTT use cases and assure compliance with content rights and regulations.

Unify OTT and Broadcast Delivery with Video SaaS

At the 2019 NAB Show, Harmonic will demonstrate its VOS360 SaaS solution's simultaneous support of unique workflows for OTT and next-gen TV delivery. The company will highlight innovative solutions for unified OTT and broadcast delivery, including HDR channel origination, statmux, and disaster recovery scenarios, as well as unveil a CDN-enabled primary distribution solution supported by VOS360 SaaS.

Harmonic will also demonstrate hybrid VOS360 SaaS channel origination and on-premise playout controlled by Crispin automation, and its unique cloud-based approach to ATSC 3.0, supporting hybrid services that combine over-the-air broadcast with OTT streaming services.

Achieve Rock-Solid Reliability and Efficiency for UHD and IP Workflows

Harmonic will demonstrate media over IP studio production and UHD playout workflows, featuring software-based Spectrum™ X media servers controlled by third-party automation systems. Harmonic's solutions support the SMPTE ST 2110 suite of standards and AMWA IS-04 and IS-05 specifications, enabling video content and service providers to make a smooth transition to all-IP workflows. Harmonic's channel origination solutions featuring playout and graphic branding can be deployed on-premises as an appliance or virtualized solution, and in the cloud as part of Harmonic's VOS360 SaaS. Support is provided for hybrid workflows, where on-premises and cloud systems are controlled by a common automation and MAM using Harmonic's open APIs for easy integration.

Look into the Future

Harmonic will demonstrate several new innovations including one of the world's first AI-based variable frame rate encoding methods for live HD content on legacy set-top boxes. There will also be a demo of 8K immersive media featuring stunning NASA content and AI-based video compression, which enables superior QoE for video delivery over any network.

Hear About Innovations in Video Delivery

Harmonic executives will participate in a number of sessions at the Broadcast Engineering and Information Technology Conference at the 2019 NAB Show, presenting sessions that elaborate on innovations related to applying AI to video compression, optimizing live OTT services, demystifying UHD HDR, real-world ATSC 3.0 deployments, and big data's role in service availability.

Harmonic is showcasing its latest innovations in OTT and next-gen TV delivery at the 2019 NAB Show, April 8-11, in Las Vegas at Booth SU810. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and SaaS technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

