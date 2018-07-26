Harmonic Awarded Key Patent for CableOS™ Virtualized Cable Access Technology

SAN JOSE, Calif. — July 26, 2018 — Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery solutions and cable access virtualization, today announced that it has been awarded Patent Number 10,020,962 by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for the invention of the “Virtual Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) Core.” The patent describes virtualization of the traditionally hardware-based CCAP technology that is the heart of modern cable broadband networks. Through Harmonic’s CableOS™ solution, this virtualization breakthrough enables higher internet speeds for consumers, and significantly more deployment flexibility, while lowering capital and operating costs for cable operators.

“The future of cable access technology is virtualized software, and the award of this foundational patent highlights Harmonic’s ground-breaking innovation and increasingly strong market position,” said Patrick Harshman, president and chief executive officer of Harmonic. “Our CableOS solution is rapidly gaining momentum in the market, reflecting that leading cable operators are becoming convinced of the advantages offered by virtualization. This patent and our 94 pending patent applications, a number of which relate to our CableOS technologies, make a clear statement of our ability to solve the real-world challenges for our customers: an initiative we are proud to lead.”

Over recent years, Network Function Virtualization (NFV) has made a major impact on the telecommunications industry. Harmonic’s patented CableOS technology brings NFV to the cable access space, providing operators with the market’s first software-based CCAP and end-to-end remote PHY systemthat seamlessly supports centralized and distributed architectures.

Harmonic’s CableOS solution is now beginning to be rolled out in volume by a number of leading cable operators, marking a paradigm shift in the cable access industry.

