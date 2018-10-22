Harmonic Announces its CableOS™ Virtualized Cable Access Solution Supports Cloud-Native Deployments

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Oct. 22, 2018 — Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that its groundbreaking CableOS™ virtualized cable access software is available as a cloud-native containerized and Kubernetes-orchestrated solution, enabling new levels of scalability, reliability and efficiency for operators. Building on the CableOS solution's original microservices software architecture, the new cloud-native offering will be a key enabler of the broader SDN and NFV transformation beginning to take hold in the cable industry. Featuring a rich and extensible API-based software architecture that is integrated with third-party provisioning, cloud networking and orchestration applications, the CableOS cloud-native solution has been successfully deployed by a tier-1 cable operator.

"Virtualizing the CMTS core was our first step toward unleashing a more flexible and scalable cable access architecture — and we are pleased to see this solution deployed by a growing number of global cable operators," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, senior vice president and general manager, cable access business, at Harmonic. "Now, through cloud-native support, our CableOS solution delivers a new level of performance and density while enabling operational benefits, such as automated deployment and more granular system upgrades, in the delivery of competitive gigabit services. By aligning the CableOS solution with our companywide cloud-native strategy, Harmonic is leading a powerful new era of growth and efficiency for cable operators around the world."

The CableOS software core can be deployed on either dedicated COTS servers or on cloud compute data centers, natively supporting both centralized hub-collapsed CMTS architectures and distributed access architectures (DAA). The new containerized and Kubernetes-orchestrated CableOS solution has been successfully deployed in both of these architectures. With a growing number of cable operators planning to migrate to both SDN/NFV core networks and DAA, Harmonic's CableOS offering is uniquely positioned as a powerful bridge to cable's future that is real and deployable today.

Harmonic will demonstrate CableOS at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2018, Oct. 22-25, in Atlanta at booth 2145. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2017, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

