Gearhouse's Gravity Media Group upgrades EVS in major investment

Gravity Media Group - the owner of worldwide production and broadcast services specialists Gearhouse Broadcast, Hyperactive Broadcast and Input Media is set to undertake a major upgrade of its entire fleet of EVS XT servers. One of the largest arsenals of EVS servers in the world, Gravity's units will now all run the latest Multicam 16.00 operating system and will also be bolstered by multiple new XT-VIA live production servers. They will also deploy the latest versions of the IPDirector and XTAccess live tools.

By upgrading its EVS XT hardware and software to be compliant with Multicam 16.00, Gravity Media Group can deliver expanded capabilities for its customers, which include many of the world’s leading content owners, creators and distributors. Released ahead of IBC2018, Multicam 16.00 is the latest version of the operating system which powers EVS’ XT series servers.

The deal provides Gravity Media’s specialist global businesses with several significant improvements to workflows, letting them better meet the demands of today’s production environments, whether producing 1.5G, 3G or UHD-4K live programming. Multicam 16.00 will boost the capacity of Gravity Media’s servers and allow them to run on the same XNet-VIA network for the quick and easy sharing of content.

EVS’ XT-VIA next-generation live production server offers enhanced channel density with up to six channels of UHD-4K and 12 channels in 1080p HDR.

“In securing this deal, Gravity Media is delighted to once again be working with EVS in order to offer our customers a powerful range of products,” said Pete Newton, Technical Director of Gravity Media Group. “By investing in XT-VIA and expanding our stock of XT3 ChannelMAX, we are embracing new technology that allows us to deliver flexible and robust workflows in HD, UHD and HDR. Upgrading our extensive fleet of servers means we can continue offering our customers the most advanced and future-proofed live production infrastructures. It also demonstrates our commitment to delivering greater value by embracing emerging technologies, such as IP, into our portfolio of facilities.”

The upgrade of its IPDirector and XTAccess live tools also means that throughout production, Gravity Media’s production teams will have the best overview of content, allowing faster and more effective production asset management workflows.

Talking about this significant deal (pre-announced through a regulatory release on December 13, 2018), Dr Pierre De Muelenaere, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO ad interim of EVS said: “This deal represents EVS and Gravity Media’s continued partnership in the delivery of solutions that drive the industry forward, both creatively and technologically. The newly released XT-VIA server, which offers the best live UHD replays in the market, is the result of our engineers’ dedication to building a live production tool that enables facilities providers to operate at the highest level in multiple formats and at any resolution. We’re delighted with how well the market is receiving the server and recognising the benefits it can bring to a production.”

Gravity Media has already taken delivery of the first batch of EVS servers with the remainder being supplied later this year.