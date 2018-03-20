Globecomm Vice President of Broadcast Engineering to Present at 2018 NAB Show BEITC

HAUPPAUGE, NY — March 20, 2018 — Globecomm today announced that the company's vice president of broadcast engineering, Augusto Villaseñor, will make an executive presentation at the 2018 NAB Show Broadcast Engineering and Information Technology Conference (BEITC). Villaseñor will present "Stuck in the On-Ramp to the New Data Highway? Take the Media Enterprise Service BUS" on Sunday, April 8 from 3:20 to 4:40 p.m. in room N260 of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Villaseñor's presentation will describe a next-generation approach to developing a new media center — from program preparation to playout processes to distribution headend — within a media enterprise service bus (ESB) virtualized video infrastructure. Villaseñor will outline the concept, ecosystems, deliverables, and various integration scenarios for this approach, and describe how to simplify system design, reduce costs, and eliminate unnecessary content re-packaging. He will also describe how media ESB can be integrated into any virtualized video infrastructure, together with expected operational improvements as well as standards and supporting technologies.

"Leveraging the cloud to automate and deliver workflow processes and technologies is on the radar for many broadcasters. By utilizing IP-connected commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) servers and software-defined workflows, a virtual playout control room can operate as a data center in a more efficient and scalable way, as well as lower capital expenditure costs of dedicated hardware in master control operations," said Villaseñor. "This presentation will describe the benefits of virtualization for streamlining systems and processes and look at how to avoid the decisional roadblocks that can delay planning and implementation."

Augusto Villaseñor has been responsible for Globecomm's broadcast and emerging technology solutions and design services since 2000. He has authored numerous technical articles and papers; spoken on many industry panels; and is a member of AMWA (Advanced Media Workflow Association), SBE (The Society of Broadcast Engineers), BTS (IEEE Broadcast Technology Society), and SMPTE (Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers). He is a licensed electronics and communications engineer as well as a certified video compression system engineer. Villaseñor holds a Master of Science in Technology Management from NYU Tandon School of Engineering.

About Globecomm

Globecomm is a trusted global connectivity partner for designing, managing, and distributing voice, video, and data solutions to the most remote locations on Earth, under the most treacherous conditions. The company's multi-network satellite, fiber, and cellular infrastructure is the backbone of mission-critical RF and IP communications for government, maritime, media, enterprise, and oil and gas markets in over 100 countries. In addition to operating managed network and hosted switch services, Globecomm designs and integrates best-of-breed broadcast and OTT media solutions; complete enterprise communications and data management systems, including Internet of Things applications; and on-premise and cloud-based enterprise video platforms. The company proudly supports U.S. government and NGOs around the world with Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) services and assists with enterprise and government disaster relief efforts.

Headquartered in Hauppauge, NY, Globecomm has office locations in Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, Texas, and Virginia in the United States, as well as offices in Afghanistan, China, Germany, Indonesia, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates.

