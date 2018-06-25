GatesAir Bolsters Global Executive Team

CINCINNATI,June 25,2018 — GatesAir, a global leader in wireless, over-the-air content delivery solutions for radio and TV broadcasters,announces several internal promotions to newly formed executive roles that reflect recent company success, as well as preparation for future business opportunities worldwide.

GatesAir is coming off its most successful quarter to date. In reflection of that success and to prepare for opportunities ahead, CEO Bruce D. Swail has created five key executive-level management positions aimed at maintaining aggressive global revenue growth and profitability:

Rich Redmond becomes President, GatesAir International

becomes President, GatesAir International Ray Miklius becomes Vice President and General Manager, Television

becomes Vice President and General Manager, Television Ted Lantz becomes Vice President and General Manager, Radio

becomes Vice President and General Manager, Radio Keyur Parikh becomes Vice President and General Manager, Intraplex

becomes Vice President and General Manager, Intraplex Tony Kobrinetz becomes Vice President of Engineering

Redmond has held substantial sales, product management and executive-level roles in more than 20 years with the company across all aspects of the business. He had served as Chief Product Officer since the formation of GatesAir in 2014, and was directly responsible for overseeing key product launches, go-to-market strategies and global marketing initiatives. In his new role, Redmond is responsible for go-to-market, product, and M&A strategies for the APAC, EMEA and CALA markets, with all of these regional sales teams reporting to him.

“As we look beyond Repack, we see substantial potential in our International markets,” said Swail. “We are fortunate to have a seasoned executive in Rich Redmond to drive these key growth regions.”

Miklius, Lantz and Parikh have led their respective business units in Director roles since the formation of GatesAir, directly contributing to GatesAir’s success across product development and global market penetration for the company’s three key business areas. Theirelevations establish them as General Managers with Profit and Loss responsibility within GatesAir, with direct responsibilities for global revenue growth and continued profitability.

“Ray, Keyur, and Ted have been groomed for these new assignments for some time,” continued Swail. “The time is right to align to product centers and push decision-making to where it best resides.”

Tony Kobrinetz comes to GatesAir following a storied career at Motorola. Tony enjoyed a 35-plus year career at Motorola, rising to the position of Vice President and General Manager for several of the company’s organizations. As Vice President and GM of the Advanced Product Division, Tony ran engineering and manufacturing with more than 3,000 engineers and manufacturing personnel reporting to him. Tony is also a long time amateur radio (HAM) operator under the call sign KB9QFI.

GatesAir’s recent success can be strongly attributed to its market-leading position in TV transmitter sales and services associated with the spectrum repack in the United States. However, the company remains a global force worldwide thanks to strong sales and service teams that continue to expand, as well as key initiatives that include support for international global DTV and digital radio transitions; refreshed FM radio infrastructure worldwide; and a strategic investment in its Intraplex product line, which has positioned GatesAir as a visionary in intelligent IP networking solutions for audio and data transport.

“GatesAir remains bullish about the future of wireless over-the-air content delivery, and these appointments position us for the global growth opportunities we see over the coming decades, as well as recognizing our internal pipeline for top talent,” said Swail. “All are proven industry professionals with the experience and expertise to help GatesAir and its customers continue to grow and prosper through the next-generation of over-the-air broadcasting.”

All five positions will be based in in GatesAir’s US offices (Mason, Ohio and Quincy, Illinois), reporting to Swail.

About GatesAir

GatesAir, Inc., a portfolio company of The Gores Group, provides complete solutions for over-the-air radio and television broadcasting, leveraging wireless spectrum to maximize performance for multichannel, mission-critical services. Powering over-the-air networks worldwide with unparalleled reliability for nearly 100 years, GatesAir’s turnkey solutions enable broadcasters to create, transport and transmit radio and TV content. With customers in more than 185 countries, the company leads the industry in innovation and design breakthroughs, improving efficiency and reducing total cost of ownership with all products designed and assembled in the USA. Visit www.gatesair.com for more information, Like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/gatesair, and follow us on Twitter at @GatesAir.

About The Gores Group

The Gores Group, founded in 1987 by Alec Gores, is a global investment firm focused on acquiring controlling interests in mature and growing businesses which can benefit from the firm's operating experience and flexible capital base. The firm combines the operational expertise and detailed due diligence capabilities of a strategic buyer with the seasoned M&A team of a traditional financial buyer. Over its 30-year history, The Gores Group has become a leading investor having demonstrated a reliable track record of creating value in its portfolio companies alongside management. Headquartered in Los Angeles, The Gores Group maintains offices in Boulder, CO, and London. For more information, please visit http://www.gores.com.