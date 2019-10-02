GatesAir Celebrates Three Future Best of Show Awards at IBC2019

CINCINNATI, October 2,2019 — GatesAir, a global leader in wireless, over-the-air content delivery solutions for radio and TV broadcasters, departed Amsterdam last week with three IBC2019 Best of Show Awards from Future. The winning products included GatesAir’s Intraplex® Ascent SRT Video over IP gateway and Maxiva™ IMTX-70 intra-mast transmitter in the TVBEurope category, and GatesAir’s Intraplex Ascent AoIP transport platform in the Radio World International category.

Future’s Best of Show Awards are evaluated by a panel of engineers and industry experts. With the target readership of each specific publication in mind, awarded solutions are selected based on innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry.

Intraplex Ascent is the industry’s first scalable, multichannel Audio over IP transport solution to address the convergence of broadcast operations with IT infrastructure. The software-defined innovation is GatesAir’s first Intraplex system to live on a COTS x86 server, offers a direct connection to traditional digital and analog audio interfaces, and is compliant with both the AES67 standard and today’s leading AoIP networking solutions. Ascent is available in two form factors: a 1RU server, with configurable options for physical and AES67 channels; and a software-only solution that operates in a virtualized container.

Intraplex Ascent adds further value by allowing users to manage many Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) streams on a centralized platform– a feature that defines the Ascent SRT Video over IP gateway recognized by TVBEurope. The Ascent SRT Gateway supports reliable and encrypted transport of video content, with transparent support of any real-time, IP-based broadcast video protocol. Interoperability with Intraplex Dynamic Stream Splicing software supports duplication of SRT streams with video and embedded audio over separate network paths, leveraging a single stream-splicing buffer for hitless protection against errors and failures.

The Maxiva IMTX-70 intra-mast transmitter represents a new design era for GatesAir’s transmission family, comprising a very compact, high-density chassis that can house up to six 70 W UHF or VHF transmitters. Designed for installation inside a cylindrical tower, eachtransmitter in the chassis can also be individually configured as a transposer or on-channel gap filler. The result is a broad variety of over-the-air content delivery options to fulfill all requirements for regional and national networks.

“GatesAir continues to invest in research and develop initiatives that result in bringing new problem-solving innovations to market,” said Bruce Swail, CEO, GatesAir. “We are exceptionally proud to be recognized by these industry-leading experts for our latest contribution, distribution and transmission innovations aimed at serving TV and radio networks of any scale worldwide.”

The Future Best of Show Awards at IBC are in their sixth year, according to the Future publishing group that represents the program. The awards focus attention on superb innovations in technology as seen around the million-square-foot exhibit floor of the Rai, with the 2019 winners representing the directions where media technology businesses are headed.

