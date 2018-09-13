Frankfurt to Sao Paulo: Back and Forth in 185 Milliseconds

WUPPERTAL and BUTZBACH, Germany — Sept. 13, 2018 — Riedel Networks today announced the opening of their new Sao Paolo point of presence (POP) at the brand-new Equinix SP3 data center in Brazil. This relocation allows the company to provide South American customers with direct MPLS access to the world’s most widely used cloud service providers. Moreover, the new Riedel Networks POP is equipped with the very latest technology and offers considerably greater bandwidth.

“We are witnessing a significant growth in the South American market. Our clients’ demand for bandwidth is increasing rapidly; they are dependent on direct access to the most important cloud systems to ensure their staff have fast, safe, and high-quality access to their cloud services,” said Bernhard Pussel, Head of Sales at Riedel Networks.

Michael Martens, CEO of Riedel Networks, added, “The new point of presence in Sao Paulo complements our construction of a global SDN network and fits perfectly into our worldwide SD-WAN concept, which currently is in its very last prelaunch phase.”

On top of that, Riedel Networks gained access to significantly more network partners to cover the so-called last mile. Besides higher flexibility, this step increases the number of connections available and, hence, further improves service reliability at customer locations.

About Riedel Networks

Riedel Networks is an international network provider offering corporate networks and real-time audio and video services via its own MPLS-based network worldwide. The company is solely focusing on building and operating data communication network services, tailor made to the needs of its customers. Founded 2001 in Butzbach nearby Frankfurt, the company today runs an extensive and scalable Cisco homogenous network with more than 40 points of presence worldwide. It serves more than 200 multinational customers across all vertical industries in over 45 countries. Our outstanding customer service is the basis for a solid customer loyalty. Riedel Networks is a 100 percent enterprise of the Riedel Communications group in Wuppertal, Germany, and is fully privately owned by Thomas Riedel.

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Riedel is headquartered in Wuppertal, Germany, and employs over 500 people in 19 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

