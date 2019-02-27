2019 NAB Show: 12G Champion FOR-A Highlights Product Range, including World’s First 12G Single Link Switcher

Cypress, CA, February 26, 2019 – After introducing the world’s first single link 12G-SDI production switcher at last year’s NAB convention, FOR-A® forges ahead with a showcase of working 12G technology at the upcoming NAB Show. Production switchers, video servers, keyers and test signal generators that support both 12G-SDI/4K and 3G-SDI/HD resolution will be booth highlights for FOR-A (NAB Booth #C5016.) The 2019 NAB Show will be held from April 8-11 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“With the HANABI HVS-6000, we are the first to create a production switcher with enough bandwidth to carry the signals all the way through using a single coaxial cable,” said Takaaki Imoto, Senior General Manager of FOR-A Overseas Sales & Marketing Division. “This ability to process 4K video signals that input from a single cable of 12G-SDI is a big step, particularly as we advance toward even higher resolution formats for production. With four times the bandwidth of HD, 12G is the current ideal for high-resolution 4K production. We’re moving forward aggressively with this technology, incorporating it into our existing and developing product range.”

Offering 12G-SDI capability on all inputs and outputs, the 3 M/E HANABI HVS-6000 uses a single cable link. Video signals are processed throughout as a single image. The HVS-6000 is a 12 RU switcher, with a maximum of 80 inputs/32 outputs or 64 inputs/48 outputs. It also offers frame synchronization, frame buffer, 3D DVE, and 4 keyers per M/E with DVE function + 4 DSK’s. Its optional board-mounting SFP connector that supports an IP interface will debut at NAB 2019.

The HANABI HVS-1200, a compact 4K/HD compatible switcher, will be on display as a package supporting 12G-SDI, with the MFR-1000 routing switcher. The integrated HVS-1200/MFR-1000 combination creates a compact and affordable 12G-SDI/4K production system. This switcher builds on the features of the HANABI HVS-490 video switcher and adds 12G-SDI support as standard. The switcher also utilizes a single cable for image processing and is configurable as both a 12G-SDI/4K and as a 3G-SDI/HD switcher. In HD mode, the switcher accepts up to 40 inputs, and in 4K mode it accepts up to 10. In 4K mode, the switcher provides 2 ME performance (1 ME + 1 MELite™), and in HD mode it’s a 6 ME (2 ME + 4 MELite) switcher virtually.

Making its introduction at the show is the new DSK-4800 4K downstream keyer. The DSK-4800 accepts mixed 12G-SDI and quad link 3G-SDI input. It includes frame synchronization for all fill/key inputs. Up to 10-channel keying is supported, with 8 fill/key channels, + still + DVE (optional). Using the optional DVE, operators can enlarge, reduce, or move input signals from one input (including line) over other signals.

The ESG-4200 12G/IP test signal generator will also be on hand in FOR-A’s NAB booth. The ESG-4200 supports 12G-SDI, Video-over-IP SMPTE 2022-6 interfaces and provides a range of audio and 4K video testing.

A 12G-SDI/IP multi-channel video server will be at the FOR-A booth. The MBP-1000VS is ideal for 4K editing environments, offering multi-input/output 4K and HD support and ingest, playout and 4K recording functionality. Users can choose from four SSD capacities with maximum 15TB to meet their system needs and can add an LTO option for immediate archiving of captured 4K material or extended recording.

In addition to single-link 12G-SDI, FOR-A will also demonstrate products that support 4K, IP and HDR. 4K-supporting switchers in the FOR-A NAB booth will include the powerful HANABI HVS-2000, which offers the performance of a 7 M/E switcher; the compact, affordable HVS-490; and the HVS-100, which offers exceptional performance in a portable unit.

IP video introductions include: the SOM-100 media orchestration platform, the USF-10IP IP Gateway, and the MBP-1000VS-IP video server. An integrated baseband/IP control and monitoring system, the SOM-100 is designed for use in a mixed SDI/IP environment. The SOM-100 offers seamless operation of a variety of video equipment, monitored centrally from its interface.

The new version of FOR-A’s popular FA-9600 multi-purpose signal processor supports 3D LUT for advanced color grading and Sony’s SR Live workflow for live HDR production. The dual-channel unit provides HDR and Wide Color Gamut support and conversion of multiple formats, such as: 12G, 4K (UHD), 1080p, and SD/HD. Each of the FA-9600 processor’s two HD/SD inputs includes a frame synchronizer. Because the multi-purpose signal processor features 12G-SDI terminals, optional software opens the door to 4K(UHD) production.

The entire USF-Series of universal system frames, including the USF-106UDC-12G 4K up/down converter (which offers interlace/progressive and up/down conversion for a range of signals from SD and HD to 4K), will be on hand at the FOR-A NAB booth. Other USF series supporting 12G, such as the USF-105FS-12G frame synchronizer, USF-105UC-12G up converter, and USF-101MDX4-12G/101MDX8-12G audio multiplexer/demultiplexer, will also be introduced.

Additionally, FOR-A will demonstrate efficient HD integration with third party graphics, replay systems and production servers, including partner products such as: the ODYSSEY Insight video server; the ClassX content creation and graphics playout solution; Variant Systems Group’s Envivo Replay sports and live event replay solution; Media Links’ IP Media Gateway, Fujitsu’s IP-HE950 H.265/HEVC real-time video encoders; and InSync's frame synchronizer, frame rate converter, and up/down converters.