FIVE UK COMPANIES TO MAKE NAB SHOW DEBUT

NAB 2018: More than 40 British companies, five for the first time, will feature the latest the UK has to offer in broadcast and media technology and services at NAB Show 2018, Las Vegas Convention Center, 9 – 12 April.

Tradefair organises, supports, and facilitates preparations and on-site participation of UK companies in major international trade shows on behalf of the UK Department of International Trade and in association with techUK, the Information Technology Telecommunications and Electronics Association.

New to NAB this year are audio/video alignment specialists Hitomi (Booth SL5221); network storage solution provider Pixit Media (Booth SL6124); image processing experts Spectral Edge Ltd (Booth SL5025b); automatic speech recognition technology providers Speechmatics (Booth SU7813); and control room solution provider Lund Halsey (Booth C7334).

Tradefair negotiates subsidies from the UK government, provides logistical support, and provides operations for the British Pavilion, which is particularly useful for many of the smaller businesses as it enables them to focus on presenting their products and services rather than stand logistics.

“In addition to multiple broadcast industry companies who have long taken advantage of our extensive support, the five new organisations joining us this year are making their NAB debut,” said Tradefair Managing Director Mark Birchall. “The consistent presence of our long-standing participants coupled with the growth in the number of new UK exhibitors is testament to the success of the programme and the value derived from it by exhibitors and NAB delegates.”

The companies exhibiting in the UK Pavilion under the Technology is Great banner produce, manufacture, or represent a range of products and services that are among the best the UK has to offer.

“NAB continues to be a core event for broadcasters, even in terms of defining exactly what ‘broadcast’ means these days,” added Birchall. “The UK companies attending NAB Show with our support this year are key participants in that conversation.”

In addition to the five new participants, Tradefair-assisted UK companies exhibiting at NAB Show 2018 also includes aQ Broadcast Limited (Booth SL5025a); Blue Lucy (Booth SL5025c) ; Blackbird (Booth SL5725); Disk Archive Corporation (Booth SL6025); Emotion Systems (Booth SL6024); FocalPoint Server (Booth SL5124) ; Hi Tech Systems Ltd (Booth SU7913); Murraypro (Booth SL5025e); Open Broadcast (Booth SL5624); Quicklink (Booth SL5122); RT Creative (Booth SL5825); Starfish Technologies Limited (Booth SL5025d); Tangent Wave Ltd (Booth SU7814); TransMedia Dynamics - TMD (Booth SL5329); Zoo Digital (Booth SL5724); Bright Tangerine (Booth C7234); GB Labs (Booth SL5324); Imagen (Booth SL5021); IPV Limited (Booth SL4905); Object Matrix (Booth SL5005); Square Box Systems/CatDV (Booth SL5421); Yospace (Booth SU3414); Domo Tactical Communications (Booth C6043); Reflecmedia (Booth C8538); Spacepath Communications (Booth OE20052) Tripleplay Services Ltd (Booth SU11413); Mo-Sys Engineering Lts (Booths C9148, N173FP); Trint (Booth N3735SP-A); YoYotta Ltd (Booth SL14505); Insync Technology (Booth SL 8824); Marquis Broadcast Limited (Booth SU6225); Technova Limited (Booths C9035, C11539, C12335 and SL9716); Simplestream (Booth SU11702) and V-Nova (Booth SU13310).

