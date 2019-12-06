FedNet Uses TVU Grid for Live Coverage of U.S. Presidential Impeachment Hearings

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 4, 2019 –FedNet, the leading provider of multimedia content to the U.S. Congress, is providing live broadcast coverage of the impeachment inquiry hearings and the upcoming U.S. Senate trial against U.S. President Donald Trump this month using TVU Grid from TVU Networks, a technology and market leader in IP-based live video solutions, for video distribution over IP networks. FedNet maintains a secure video network throughout the Capitol complex, broadcasting thousands of hearings, press conferences and live coverage of Senate and House Floor debates every day. FedNet’s selection of TVU Grid’s IP-based video switching, routing and distribution for the impeachment hearings marks the first live streaming initiative by FedNet.

FedNet is providing live gavel-to-gavel, multi-camera switched coverage of the hearings, plus live interviews with legislators. Multiple event broadcast feeds will be available as a service offering on TVU Grid, with FedNet looking to reach educational institutions with relevant fields of study such as political science and journalism as well as commercial media outlets.

“We needed an infinitely scalable set up,” said Keith Carney, President, FedNet. “With TVU Grid, we can scale to any number of locations to our network without increasing bandwidth requirements at each site. And we can route live video streams using TVU Grid anywhere in the world with sub-second latency. It’s an extremely fluid system, which is perfect for us. And we’re very confident in the robustness of the platform with the number of national media companies currently on TVU Grid.”

TVU Grid provides point to multipoint bidirectional live video distribution over IP. Using the TVU Grid platform, users can view public video sources that are available around the world, and request to take the stream and make it available for their own viewing audience. TVU Command Center, the centralized management platform for all TVU solutions, is also the source of control for TVU Grid. Through TVU Command Center, you can see the status of all transmissions and TVU Servers.

“The hearings this month are a large national and international news event,” said TVU Networks’ CEO Paul Shen. “We’re honored and thrilled FedNet selected TVU Grid for its scalability and centralized control for their first live streaming endeavor. We look forward to what they’ll be able to accomplish with future events such as the State of the Union, political conventions and the 2020 U.S. Presidential elections.”

FedNet is now live streaming the hearings on TVU Grid. Current FedNet and TVU Grid users can access the stream through TVU Gridlink on TVU Grid. Others can preview the live stream by signing up for TVU Gridlink at gridlink.tvunetworks.com.

About FedNet

FedNet is a 25-year-old credentialed news organization and the leading provider of multimedia content of the United States Congress. FedNet’s reputation for solid, innovative products and quality production of footage for a wide client base has persisted. Whether on-site with a camera crew or capturing and processing content, FedNet’s capabilities at the intersection of multimedia, the federal government and Congress have been sought after by a range of broadcast and multimedia clients. Please visit www.FedNet.net

About TVU Networks®

TVU Networks has over 3,000 customers globally. The TVU Networks family of IP transmission and live production solutions gives broadcasters and organizations a powerful and reliable workflow to distribute live video content to broadcast, online and mobile platforms. TVU has become a critical part of the operations of many major media companies. The TVU Networks suite of solutions has been used to acquire, transmit, produce, manage and distribute professional-quality live IP HD footage as an integral part of news, sports and major global events. For more information about TVU Networks solutions, please visit www.tvunetworks.com.