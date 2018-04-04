Facilis Technology Shows New FastTracker Adobe® Premiere® Pro CC Panel

HUDSON, MA (April 4, 2018) – At NAB 2018, Facilis (Booth SL7920), a leading international supplier of cost-effective, high performance shared storage solutions for collaborative media production networks, will showcase the latest advancements to its FastTracker integrated asset tracking software and announce a new panel for seamless integration with Adobe® Premiere® Pro CC, part of Adobe Creative Cloud®.

First launched in 2016, FastTracker now includes many powerful features such as global indexing, automatic preview clip generation, index date/time window searching, and tag-specific searching. These features are now available in the shipping version, FastTracker 2.1.





Visitors to the Facilis booth will be able to get a sneak peek at the upcoming version of FastTracker 3.0, which will include asset search and access via a web browser interface, and direct integration with Adobe Premiere Pro CC. Features in version 3.0 will include:

Preview clip playback in the Adobe Premiere Pro CC Panel

Password-protection in the Panel for secure access to asset records

Searching on index time, clip name, path and metadata using Boolean terms

Drag & Drop import to Adobe Premiere Pro via the Panel

“A growing number of creative facilities are adopting Adobe Creative Cloud as the standard for content creation, and many of those facilities are using Facilis storage systems,” said James McKenna, VP at Facilis Technology. “Asset tracking and management are a big part of file-based workflows. Facilis has simplified asset tracking and provided access to the database directly from the Adobe Premiere Pro CC interface.”