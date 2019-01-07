ES Broadcast Deploys TSL Products’ TallyMan Control System for Creative Technology’s Portable Production Units

Marlow, UK, January 7, 2019 - Live events and AV specialist, Creative Technology recently looked to ES Broadcast to expand and upgrade its remote AV services. As a result, ES Broadcast deployed TSL Products’TallyMan Broadcast Control System for three UHD Portable Production Units (PPUs) and one HD 3G PPU. The new PPUs were designed to combine cutting-edge technology with simplified operability and a familiar system architecture that allows engineers to easily transition between new and existing systems.

Creative Technology’s impressive client roster has included iconic sporting events such as The Wimbledon Championships and the Ryder Cup, live music events and special events like the Olympics Opening Ceremonies. The company has also provided AV solutions for television studios, massive trade shows and conventions, high-profile CEO presentations, and more.

“By combining TSL’s TallyMan and a Ross Ultrix FR2 router for each PPU, we were able to deliver a highly integrated, flexible solution that is really intuitive for operators to use,” says Chris Williams, Projects Director for ES Broadcast. “TallyMan has become a popular go-to solution for delivering completely customizable control systems, and it allows users to streamline complex processes down to a user-friendly touch screen system.”

All four PPUs feature a Ross Ultrix FR2 12G UHD routing platform, with full Demux/Mux, frame-syncs, multi viewers and gear boxing. The Demux/Mux and MADI Core were also used to deliver enhanced audio capabilities, a key requirement for Creative Technology. In each unit, the Ultrix router is controlled using TSL’s TallyMan Broadcast Control System.

TallyMan applications range from OB truck and remote production to sports production and studios. The system is fully configurable in broadcast trucks with a one-button touch to set devices, share and manage resources between systems to save time, space and money. In sports production, TallyMan can repackage fast-action production steps into pre-defined commands, which saves essential milliseconds that contribute to delivering a high-quality viewer experience. Most importantly, TallyMan is built on independent and protocol agnostic integration that provides the flexibility needed to choose best fit and best of breed with confidence, for new or existing systems.

“We are thrilled to be working with our partners at ES Broadcast in order to advance Creative Technology’s PPUs with the help of our TallyMan Broadcast Control System,” says Dan Bailey, Control Product Manager, TSL Products. “No matter the complexity of the underlying infrastructure, our control solutions offer connective capabilities and simple solutions to help operators gain complete control of their systems.”

In addition to deploying TSL’s Tallyman for control, ES Broadcast installed the company’s MPA1 audio monitors in the PPUs for Creative Technology. TSL’s Broadcast Control System can also integrate with TSL’s MPA1 audio monitors via SNMP, and PAM-IP range via Ember+, as well as InSite management software to monitoring alarm triggers for any device within the system.

Creative Technology’s PPUs have already been used for product launches, international exhibitions and UK music tours. The expertise behind ES Broadcast’s system integration team stems from a range of experience in delivering cutting-edge outside broadcast vehicle solutions. The team has built more than 200 vehicles, ranging from Sprinter-sized six-camera DSNG vans to double-expanding, 16+ camera OB trucks.