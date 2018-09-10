CBC/Radio-Canada Chooses Embrionix Software-Defined emSFP Gateways For Efficient SDI-to-IP Conversion At New State-Of-The-Art Facility

Embrionix announced today that the CBC/Radio-Canada has selected its miniaturized, software-defined emSFP HD and UHD SDI-to-IP gateways, to be deployed within the core IP infrastructure of the new Maison de Radio-Canada Montreal state-of-the-art broadcasting facility.

“Embrionix with their technology enables us to future-proof our IP investments and streamline costs while reducing our footprint and energy consumption,“ said Francois Legrand, Senior Director, Core Systems Engineering at CBC/Radio-Canada. “Their tiny SDI-to-IP gateways integrate directly into COTS IP switches and can be controlled by third party control software through various methods such as open APIs, AMWA IS-04/05 and Ember+, so we optimize space, consume less energy, curtail equipment purchases and facilitate integration into large- scale systems. Each gateway can also be repurposed as a frame sync, IP clean switch, up/down/cross converter or other IP-to-IP processing tool depending on our needs.”

“Embrionix brings more than eight years of experience and expertise in media-over-IP to this new collaboration with CBC/Radio-Canada,” said Renaud Lavoie, Embrionix CEO. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with their world-class team on this important ST2110 project where our gateways will be used in their core IP infrastructure.”

Embrionix will exhibit at IBC 2018, Hall 8B.37 in Amsterdam, September 14-18. Please visit the company to learn more about their UHD SDI (single link) to 25GE IP solution.

Embrionix will also highlight the new emVIEW-3, driving 2 x HDMI 2.0 (UHD) monitors with one IP link. This miniaturized, low-footprint, high-density gateway minimizes the number of fibers required, and contributes to lowering our customers’ OPEX. The company will also demonstrate its emVIEW-6 to target 2022-7 applications, including driving 4 x HDMI 1.4 monitors or 2 x HDMI 2.0 (UHD) monitors over IP without compromising frame rate or resolution.