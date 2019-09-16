Embrionix Enables High-Density J2K IP Processing With Miniaturized emSFP

LAVAL, Quebec — Sept. 13, 2019 — At IBC2019, stand 8.B37, Embrionix will unveil a miniaturized J2K IP processing emSFP™ equipped with two J2K encoders and two J2K decoders. The new emSFP allows users to create a direct path from J2K to SMPTE ST 2110 for contribution feeds. By eliminating the need to convert incoming signals first to SDI and then to SMPTE ST 2110, the gateway empowers users to streamline signal flow in remote production applications while saving on power, space, and equipment costs.

"Our newest emSFP offers many benefits, ranging from J2K encoding/decoding capabilities to an innovative and incredibly compact SFP-based design," said Renaud Lavoie, Embrionix president. "We look forward to showcasing this exciting new functionality at IBC2019, and we're confident that visitors at our stand will quickly see the tremendous value it brings to handling J2K feeds."

As with earlier additions to the emSFP product line, the emSFP with J2K-to-SMPTE ST 2110 functionality is based on a small form factor (SFP+) that can either be installed inside a standard 10GE or 25GE IP switch, inside third-party cages or inside the company's emVIRTU all-IP processing platform. The software-defined emSFP can accept up to two independent J2K contribution feeds (in the format ST 2022-1/2, VSF TR-01) and run SMPTE ST 2110 encapsulation. The module features an extended buffer — up to 2 seconds per J2K feed — to support WAN applications. Fully COTS-oriented, it plugs quickly and easily into a switch for hassle-free installation.

About Embrionix

Embrionix provides very compact, high-density IP gateways, IP signal processors, converters, and multiviewers for broadcast video applications. The company's innovative, low-footprint solutions free up premium rack space, consume less power, and close the gap between fiber-optic, coaxial, and emerging IP technology deployments.

The transition to IP becomes much easier with a highly optimized solution for SDI-to-IP conversion provided by Embrionix. This is made possible with the company's miniaturized emSFP modules equipped with an IP encapsulator and de-encapsulator. These miniaturized devices can be installed directly inside a 10GE or 25GE COTS IP switch for signal aggregation to 40/100GE ports or inside the company's 1-RU emMODULAR aggregation frame, and they can convert any SDI legacy equipment within an IP network. Embrionix also offers a series of stand-alone, compact gateways tailored to monitor and format-convert IP signals. The Embrionix emVIRTU All-IP Core Infrastructure and Media Processing Platform is designed to provide an extremely high-density 1RU hub packed with virtualized IP signal processing services.

With headquarters located outside of Montreal, Canada, Embrionix has design, R&D, and sales offices around the world. The company's solutions are also available through a global network of professional value-added resellers. For more information on pricing and availability, please visit Embrionix.

