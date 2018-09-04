Embrionix Debuts emFUSION™-6 UHD-IP Gateway At IBC 2018

Versatile Miniaturized emFUSION Interconnects Multiple Remotely LocatedDevices Over IP, Ideal For Remote Production Scenarios

At IBC 2018, Stand 8B.37 Embrionix will debut its miniaturized emFUSION-6 UHD-IP standalone gateway designed to interconnect multiple remotely located devices over IP. Ideal for remote broadcast production scenarios, the emFUSION-6 is software defined, and easily repurposed to serve as an IP processor, up/down/cross converter, IP multiviewer, IP clean switch or encapsulator with frame sync, depending on the broadcaster’s changing needs.

“Within a SMPTE ST2110 remote production scenario, broadcasters still need to interface with surrounding source and destination media devices that are not yet IP native, ” said Louis Caron, Embrionix director of product management. “This tiny gateway offers a simple and cost-effective way to ensure a smooth interconnection of baseband equipment within the system, supporting all resolutions from SD to UHD-IP. ”

The compact emFUSION-6 optimizes a 25GE link to drive 2 x UHD or up to 4 x HDMI 1080p display monitors over IP without compromising frame rate or resolution. Optional clean and quiet switching is available on de-encapsulation.

The emSFP-based I/Os of this low-footprint, light-weight and versatile gateway can also be easily reconfigured to permit up to 6 x POV camera returns with control of pan/tilt/zoom commands. Signal return is then carried out over just one fiber link ̶ reducing extensive cabling and streamlining costs. Hitless redundancy (ST2022-7) can also be provided through dual network connectivity, and optional frame synchronization on encapsulation eliminates the need for genlocking cameras (see image below).

The emFUSION-6 hangs neatly and practically off the back of a display monitor and easy control is achieved through Ember+, RESTful or NMOS protocols.