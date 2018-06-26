Embrionix Adds Frame Sync to Compact Software-Defined SMPTE ST2110 SDI-IP Gateways

Embrionix today announced that its SDI-IP (SMPTE ST2110) miniaturized emSFP and emFusion gateways now offer frame synchronization technology on encapsulation. The option allows broadcasters to eliminate the costs and time involved in frame syncing signals before the IP gateway and ensures free-run SDI signals are aligned with the IP system’s PTP Grandmaster. The frame sync will also address timing alignment challenges with non-Epoch-aware equipment while ensuring the alignment of non-genlocked SDI cameras and remote feeds.

“Adding a Frame sync block to our already-dense, low-footprint gateways is a result of listening to the challenges our customers face during their transition to IP and integrating their feedback into one single gateway,” said Embrionix president Renaud Lavoie. “These software-designed modules are like a swiss army knife ̶ allowing our customers to repurpose each miniaturized gateway into a processor, up/down/cross converter, multiviewer or encapsulator with frame sync, depending on their changing needs.”

The SDI to IP emSFP-Gateway family provides multiple practical interfaces to bridge SDI signals into IP. The modules are based on a small form factor (SFP+ / SFP28) that can either be installed inside a standard 10GE or 25GE IP switch or within the Embrionix 25GE emMODULAR aggregation frame.

Embrionix provides very compact, high-density IP gateways, signal processors, converters and multiviewers for broadcast video applications. The company’s innovative low-footprint solutions free up premium rack space, consume less power and close the gap between fiber optic, coaxial and emerging IP technology deployments (including SMPTE ST2110, ST2022-6, ST2022-1/2, HDMI, composite video).



