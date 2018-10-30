Edgeware to demonstrate cloud-native TV software with Amazon Web Services

Edgeware today announced that it will demonstrate its cloud-native software at the Inter BEE tradeshow in Chiba, Japan. Edgeware’s software will run in containers on Amazon Web Services (AWS), preparing OTT TV streams for glitch-free viewing and personalized ad insertion.

“Many of our customers are adopting cloud services, so it is important we can optimize our solutions for this environment,” said Karl Thedéen, CEO at Edgeware. “Edgeware is a great example of a purpose-built solution like our TV origin, which leverages the benefits of cloud services from AWS. Showcasing it in Japan will help us develop opportunities in this exciting market.”

Edgeware will be running its TV Content Capture and TV Repackager origin products on AWS. Edgeware’s cloud-native software uses Docker containers and Kubernetes orchestration and provisioning, to simplify the operating environment and reduce costs.

“Cloud providers like AWS are attractive because of their flexibility and scale, and containers were designed for this type of deployment,” said Johan Bolin, VP products at Edgeware. “They add even greater efficiency and are easier to maintain and operate than traditional monolithic software.”

The Inter BEE show is held on 14-16 November in Chiba, Japan and is the region’s largest tradeshow for the media and TV industries. The Edgeware demonstration can be seen at the AWS booth in Hall 6 /6402.