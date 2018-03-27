DVEO Introduces ATSC 3.0 Version of Classic Demodulator-Receiver and Decoder

San Diego, California -- DVEO®, a well respected supplier to leading telco TV/OTT and cable operators around the world, is now shipping an ATSC 3.0 version of the classic best-selling Verona™ 4 Tuner 8VSB frequency agile receiver-demodulator. The new TLV500E-ATSC 3.0™ will be demonstrated at the NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) Show in Las Vegas, April 9-12, in booth SU5624.

The broadcast quality, frequency agile system is a modular four tuner ATSC 3.0 + 1.0 UHD/HD receiver-demodulator with an MPEG-2 (HD/SD), MPEG-4/H.264 and HEVC/H.265 decoder. It has five slots. Each slot can have an AC to DC power supply module or a tuner/decoder module. The typical application uses one AC to DC power supply and up to four tuner/decoder modules.

Each tuner/decoder module can have an RF tuner with ATSC 3.0 or ATSC 3.0 IP input. Video output is 12G/Quad 3G and 1.5G SDI digital format or HDMI, with embedded audio.

"The TLV500E-ATSC 3.0 is ideal for American, Canadian, and Mexican broadcasters who are making the much anticipated transition to ATSC 3.0," commented Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President of DVEO. "The system is a full featured multichannel off-air ATSC 3.0 professional receiver that is designed for content monitoring and repurposing. It was put to use during the recent Korean Winter Olympics."

Supported 4K decoding resolutions are Ultra HD (UHD) -- 3840 x 2160p @ 60p, 50p, 30p, and 24p, plus digital cinema 4K (DCI 4K) -- 4096 x 2160p @ 24p. In addition, the system supports 576i/480i, 576p/480p, 720p and 1080i/1080p. It also down converts HD input to SD out if requested.

The TLV-500E ATSC 3.0 provides FEC (BCH, CRC, LDPC) on the ATSC 3.0 or ATSC 3.0 IP input. It also features ATSC 3.0 ROUTE (Real-Time Object Delivery over Unidirectional Transport) and MMTP (MPEG Media Transport Protocol) support.

The system has a convenient preview screen that displays decoded output for 640 x 480. Additional features include front panel controls, remote management software, and upgradeable firmware.

DVEO, TLV500E ATSC 3.0, and Verona are trademarks of Computer Modules, Inc. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Supplemental Information for Press Release

Features

Receiver/Decoder with up to 4 tuner/decoder modules

Supports FEC (BCH, CRC, LDPC) on ATSC 3.0 and IP input

Each tuner/decoder module can have the following inputs:

One ATSC 3.0 input IP: STL and ALP Ethernet input Can also support one ATSC 1.0 (8VSB) input instead of the ATSC 3.0 input

Outputs for each module are:

Up to 4 SDI outputs in 12G/12G/1.5G/1.5G or Quad 3G (2SI or Square division) with embedded audio (SMPTE-2082, SMPTE-292M, SMPTE-299M) Up to 4 HDMI 2.0 4K/60P outputs with embedded audio For ATSC 1.0 (8VSB) input only: Up to 4 IP outputs

Each module has one BNC connector for AES-EBU input and output

MPEG-2 (HD/SD), MPEG-4/H.264 and HEVC video decoder

Dolby Digital® AC-3, HE-AAC (MPEG2 AAC-LC (13818-7), MPEG4 HE-AAC v1 (14496-3. 2003)), MPEG-1/2 and MPEG-H audio decoder

Preview screen displays decoded output for 640x480

Firmware upgradeable via internet

SDI video signal with 4K,1080i video mode

Remote management software available for Windows® 7/8/10 32/64 bit and Ubuntu® 32/64 bit

ROUTE and MMTP support

For ATSC 3.0 mode, Gigabit Ethernet media port on each module supports STL and ALP IP input

For ATSC 1.0 (8VSB) mode, Gigabit Ethernet media port on each module supports four IP outputs and one IP input

PSIP/EIA-608, 708 closed caption compliant

Down converts HD input to SD out if requested

SNMP management support (10/100 Mbps)

2 lines by 40 characters LCD display

Dual power supply option available

Suggested Retail Price:

TLV500E-ATSC 3.0: $11,995

About DVEO®

DVEO is a well established, privately held entity headquartered in San Diego, California, since 2001. DVEO develops and sells broadcast quality video encoding and streaming products, media servers and ad insertion solutions to leading Telco TV/OTT and cable operators around the world. The DVEO solutions enable multi-screen service delivery to any device, anytime, anywhere in the world. Deployment models include turnkey installations and cloud-based service delivery. All solutions are built on Linux OS and Intel Xeon-based platforms to ensure 24x7 reliability, and feature DVEO-developed software for maximum flexibility and upgradability, ensuring long term investment protection. These ultra-reliable products are matched by valuable pre-sales consultancy, outstanding post-sales service and support, and -- not least -- unusual affordability.

For more information on DVEO, please contact Rebecca Gray at +1 (858) 613-1818 or rebecca@dveo.com. To download the DVEO press releases and product images, visit the news section at www.dveo.com.

DVEO®, 11409 West Bernardo Court, San Diego, California, 92127

Web: www.dveo.com phone: +1 (858) 613-1818, fax: +1 (858) 613-1815