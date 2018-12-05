DVB Selects 202 Communications to Manage Media Relations and Content Marketing

LONDON — Dec. 5, 2018 — DVB, an industry consortium that develops open interoperable technical specifications for the delivery of digital media and broadcast services, today announced it has selected 202 Communications as its exclusive media relations and content marketing agency.

"DVB recently celebrated its 25th anniversary at IBC2018, and is now focusing on the challenges facing the digital media and broadcast industries in the future, including creating its DVB-I specification to support OTT content delivery, and how it can contribute to the upcoming 5G rollout," said Eva Markvoort, head of the DVB Project Office. "Having 202 Communications in charge of media relations and marketing activities will help us gain momentum and maximize visibility as we push to simplify the delivery of high-quality content to every screen. One of the agency's initial roles will be coordinating media partnerships for DVB World 2019 in Dublin, an annual event that always draws hundreds of key industry stakeholders."

"DVB leads the digital broadcasting environment with thousands of broadcast services around the world using DVB specifications and more than a billion DVB receivers shipped globally," said Neil Howman, managing director at 202 Communications. "We look forward to strengthening DVB's relationships with the media and boosting overall global visibility of its activities."

DVB specifications cover all aspects of digital television, from transmission through interfacing; conditional access; and interactivity for digital video, audio, and data. The group's annual conference, DVB World 2019, will take place March 11-13 in Dublin's iconic Croke Park, with presentations on hot topics such as 5G, OTT, DVB-I, and HbbTV.

