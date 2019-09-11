DPA Microphones Appoints Distributors In Serbia and Croatia

As part of its commitment to its professional customer base, DPA Microphones has appointed two new distributors in Serbia and Croatia.

AVL Projekt and LAV Projekt are now responsible for the company’s entire range of high quality microphones, which includes products aimed at the recording and pro audio markets, live sound, installation and broadcast.

Both AVL and LAV are long-term distributors and integrators of professional audio, light and video solutions. They address DPA market segments through a network of system integrators, installers and dealers, which are very active in the theatre, broadcast and with live touring companies. Being able to work as system integrators as well, they can support customers from the initial point of contact to the delivery and installation of turnkey solutions. With a strong focus on after sales, both AVL and LAV have built reputations as trustable partners in the region.

Slobodan Veckalov, Managing Director of AVL Projekt, says: “We are very excited to be representing such a great microphone brand. We have worked with DPA in the past on various projects, and we advocate for top-notch quality product in the portfolio of brands that we distribute.

Davor Vujic, Managing director of LAV Projekt, says: “It is both a great privilege and obligation to introduce great DPA products into the Croatian market.”

Guillaume Cadiou, Area Sales Manager for DPA Microphones, says: “DPA has been growing well in the region for several years, and we are now taking the next step by getting closer to our market by appointing local representatives in the region. I have known the team at AVL for a while, and did not need to think much when we were looking for representatives. They have already demonstrated great audio expertise and have been very active from day one.”

DPA believes that these appointments will ensure continued support for its valuable customer base across all market sectors. For more information about AVL Projekt, please visit https://www.avlprojekt.rs/en

