Domke Releases Limited Edition Light Weight Camera Bags - Featuring Ripstop Nylon Fabric

Hauppauge, NY- April 26, 2018- Domke, a division of The Tiffen Company, has introduced Ripstop Nylon fabric to its two most popular bags, the F-2 and F5XB. The combination of Ripstop, a lightweight highly durable fabric, with Domke's proven bag design provides a new solution for carrying your DSLR or Mirrorless Camera Systems.

Product Details:

Domke Ripstop Nylon F2

Price: $149.95

Color: Black

Materials: Ripstop Nylon with black gripper strap

Exterior Dimensions: 10"W x 4.5"D x 7.25"H

Interior Dimensions: 9.5W x 4"D x 6"H

Domke Ripstop Nylon F5XB

Price: $89.95

Color: Black

Materials: Ripstop Nylon with black gripper strap

Exterior Dimensions: 13.5"W x 3.5"D x 10"H

Interior Dimensions: 12"W x 3"D x 9"H

Suitable for both professional and photo enthusiasts, these lightweight camera bags protect your gear from a variety of natural elements. The attention to detail and use of high quality materials, make this special line of Domke bags unique in both style and functionality.

The Domke F2 and F5XB in Ripstop Nylon fabric are high quality camera equipment carrying solutions at affordable prices, from one of the leading consumer electronics corporations in the industry.

About Tiffen

Tiffen is a leading manufacturer of imaging accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries, including: Tiffen optical photographic filters and lens accessories; Steadicam camera stabilizing systems; Lowel location lighting equipment; Domke camera bags and Zing camera covers; Davis & Sanford tripods and support systems; and Stroboframe flash brackets.

