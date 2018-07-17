DMC Improves Content Quality and Operational Efficiency With Interra Systems’ QC Solution

Interra Systems’ BATON Quality Control Platform Features a Scalable Architecture to Facilitate Seamless Business Growth

CUPERTINO, Calif. — July 17, 2018 — Interra Systems, a leading global provider of software products and solutions to the digital media industry, today announced that DMC, an Egyptian media company with entertainment and sports television channels, is using Interra Systems’ BATON file-based QC solution to bring increased scalability, flexibility, and consistency to its QC operations. BATON provides ultra-precise, automated video, audio, and closed caption checks to improve DMC’s content quality.

“When content quality problems exist, viewers are left dissatisfied, which in turn can hurt our revenue opportunities,” said Ahmed Mostafa, channel technical director at DMC. “We like how flexible the BATON platform is, in terms of communicating seamlessly with our media asset management system and allowing us to switch between automated and manual QC modes. Ultimately, BATON streamlines the delivery of superior quality content, keeping viewers watching longer.”

With manual QC, television channels can perform only a limited number of checks.

BATON allows DMC to conduct detailed checks, including standards compliance, regulatory, MXF level, SDI playout, and baseband. DMC is using the BATON Media Player, an optional media player with SDI playout capability, for fast, frame-accurate manual review of content.

BATON's scalable architecture will enable DMC to expand QC operations as its needs grow and provide high availability at all times, even if a hardware component breaks down. The BATON platform has been seamlessly integrated with DMC’s media asset management (MAM) system for increased operational efficiency.

“Over the years, DMC has been focused on creating a world-class infrastructure in order to maintain its position as a regional leader in media and television,” said Kanishka Tongya, sales director for APAC and MEA at Interra Systems. “All of DMC’s file-based assets pass through the BATON system before being delivered to viewers. By installing BATON, the industry’s most reliable and flexible file-based QC solution, DMC dramatically improves quality of experience for viewers.”

Interra Systems will demonstrate its industry-leading solutions for comprehensive video insights at the 2018 ABE SHOW, Aug. 7-9, Stand 1, with partner Digistor.

More information about Interra Systems solutions can be found at www.interrasystems.com.

Visit Interra Systems at the 2018 ABE SHOW, Aug. 7-9

About Interra Systems

Interra Systems is a global provider of enterprise-class solutions that streamline the classification, quality control (QC) process, and monitoring of media content across the entire creation and distribution chain. Relying on Interra Systems' comprehensive video insights, media businesses can deliver video with high quality of experience (QoE), address new market trends, and improve monetization.

Widely adopted by broadcast, cable, telco, satellite, IPTV, OTT, and post-production markets around the world, Interra Systems’ products enable better quality video, reduced exposure to regulatory issues, and higher customer satisfaction. Featuring AI- and machine learning-enabled algorithms, along with a flexible, software-defined architecture, Interra Systems’ solutions support a variety of deployment scenarios, including the cloud, for higher performance, scalability, and efficiency.

The company’s industry-leading solutions include BATON, a next-generation hybrid QC solution that delivers comprehensive capabilities way beyond standard automated QC; ORION™ and ORION™-OTT real-time content monitors assuring high QoE; and VEGA™ media analyzers for compliance and debug of encoded streams.

