Digital Nirvana's New MonitorIQ 6.1 Enhances Ad Insertion, Monitoring, and Troubleshooting

FREMONT, Calif. — Dec. 5, 2019 — Digital Nirvana, a provider of leading-edge media-monitoring and metadata generation services, today announced new enhancements within MonitorIQ 6.1, the company's next-generation broadcast monitoring and compliance logging platform. A new Digital Program Monitoring application in MonitorIQ 6.1 gives users unprecedented visibility into SCTE 35/104 messages for more effective resolution of digital program insertion (DPI) issues and better control over advertising insertions in a variety of streaming environments.

"MonitorIQ 6.1 incorporates powerful new features and capabilities that take compliance monitoring and advertising optimization to a new level," said Russell Wise, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Digital Nirvana. "The platform's new Digital Program Monitoring application simplifies the monitoring of content and SCTE 104/35-based metadata to ensure DPI messages were inserted correctly. We monitor the presence of markers that allow the ad to be inserted, which provides our users better control in existing and new streaming environments. Thanks to these and other enhancements in MonitorIQ 6.1, broadcasters are better prepared than ever to identify, resolve, and document critical issues and, in turn, meet their regulatory, compliance, licensing, and advertising requirements."

In-Depth Digital Program Insertion Monitoring and Troubleshooting

The Digital Program Monitoring application within MonitorIQ 6.1 enables the monitoring, logging, and frame-accurate display of content along with SCTE 35/104-based metadata to determine if DPI messages were conveyed properly. Fully detailed, human-readable SCTE 35/104 message information provides the user with all the information necessary to take a deep dive into any SCTE 35/104 issues, and even download specific triggers. Within the application's Viewer page, users can compare two different points in the video delivery chain for the same channel and thereby ensure SCTE messages are not getting dropped during any conversion/encoding process. Flagging issues, for example, with advertising or promotions is faster and easier.

Advanced DPI monitoring capabilities make MonitorIQ 6.1 a best-of-breed solution for broadcast monitoring and compliance logging. Building upon the success of MonitorIQ6.0, version 6.1 is now monitoring operations in the top seven US broadcast networks. The platform also integrates tightly with Digital Nirvana's Media Services Portal, a suite of smart, self-service tools that gives broadcasters access to AI-based cloud microservices for closed caption generation, caption quality assessment, caption realignment, and video intelligence for objects, ads, logos, and facial recognition. MonitorIQ 6.1 also is the first compliance logger to combine cloud services and cloud storage with on-premises compliance recording and the first to run in on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments.

About Digital Nirvana

Digital Nirvana delivers knowledge management technologies that empower organizations worldwide to create content, automate the generation of captions, subtitles, and metadata, as well as monitor the delivery of broadcast media. Built on two decades of industry experience and equipped with next-generation capabilities, the company's Trance and MonitorIQ, products harness best-of-breed video, audio, and AI technologies to drive new levels of speed, creativity, quality, and insight. Addressing the needs of modern broadcast media companies, these agile products scale to deliver high-impact services for organizations of all sizes, across all regions.

