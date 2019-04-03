Digital Nirvana's Caption Quality Check Streamlines Delivery of Captioned Content to Multiple Platforms

FREMONT, Calif. — March 28, 2019 —Digital Nirvana, a provider of leading-edge media monitoring and metadata generation services, today unveiled Caption Quality Check, a comprehensive solution for broadcast caption alignment, quality checking and assurance, technical conformance, format conversion, and frame rate conversion. Caption Quality Check provides a flexible, automated, and customized workflow that enables customers to submit and receive content in file formats that best suit their business needs, and to output the highest-quality content in a variety of formats and to a wide range of delivery platforms.

"Not long ago, publishing content was a much simpler proposition: one channel, one audience. Today, it's a lot more complicated — content has to live in a broad online ecosystem that includes OTT, social media, and other internet-based outlets in addition to traditional broadcast channels. Adding to the challenges, captioning is becoming a mandatory legal requirement across the globe," said Hiren Hindocha, co-founder, president, and CEO of Digital Nirvana. "Designed with content producers in mind, Caption Quality Check helps public and private organizations ensure that their video assets are captioned correctly, not only for compliance but to improve user engagement, optimize search responses, and organize content within archives."

With the rise in streaming media consumption, broadcasters must be able to provide high-quality, closed-captioned content that integrates seamlessly with each different streaming platform, and to do so in a way that ensures content security. The technical challenges are daunting, since each of these platforms has a different workflow. Requirements for caption file formats vary widely from platform to platform, and it's not uncommon to encounter caption synchronization issues and other production problems with captioned content.

Caption Quality Check addresses these challenges by enabling broadcasters to repurpose content across multiple platforms without having to develop individual versions for each, while ensuring that content is compliant and accessible. The solution provides a simplified, automated, and customized workflow that allows customers to automate their requests and work-order assignments for maximum productivity and a better overall user experience. Users can choose from a combination of automatic and manual services to ensure premium-quality output and receive publish-ready captions in the formats required by various OTT and VOD distribution platforms.

Caption Quality Check accepts a wide variety of file formats as inputs, including SCC, SRT, EBU-STL, WebVTT, SMPTE-TT, and JSON. Once customers upload their captioned content to the Caption Quality Check portal, the service automatically compares video to text using a combination of video intelligence technologies and analytics software. The service checks the content by using speech-to-text technology to sync caption text with the audio and video.

Once syncing is complete, Caption Quality Check performs additional quality checks including scanning and verifying multiple format and frame-rate conversions. The system ensures the accuracy of text frame duration and identifies illegal characters, and immediately notifies content providers when captions are improperly positioned, go out of sync, or exceed or fall short of character limitations. Then, the content is sent to the QC team for a final review to ensure that the output delivered to customers is of premium quality and in the correct format.

About Digital Nirvana

Founded in 1996, Digital Nirvana, with its repertoire of innovative solutions, specializes in empowering customers worldwide with knowledge management technologies. Digital Nirvana's comprehensive service portfolio includes media monitoring and analysis, media solutions and services, investment research services, and learning management services. Customers rely on Digital Nirvana to improve operational efficiencies, ensure compliance, reduce costs, and protect revenue streams. DN's compliance-driven solutions offer its customers unmatched quality, proven versatility, and best-in-class performance that help organizations to streamline operations and gain competitive advantage. Digital Nirvana is headquartered in Fremont, California, with global delivery locations in Hyderabad and Coimbatore, India.

