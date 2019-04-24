Digital Nirvana Announces Metadator 2.0, an Automatic, Intelligent Metadata Generator Integrated With Avid Interplay

FREMONT, Calif. — April 24, 2019 — Digital Nirvana, a provider of leading-edge media monitoring and metadata generation services, today introduced Metadator 2.0, a secure, scalable software-as-a-service platform for Avid® users that automates the process of metadata generation for production, preproduction, and live content. Metadator 2.0 comes with powerful video-intelligence functions and tools for better-structured, more detailed, and more accurate metadata.

"These days, broadcasters are struggling not just to create more content than ever and then deliver it faster to targeted audiences across many dispersed channels, but also to personalize content for each audience and optimize it for each distribution channel," said Russell Wise, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Digital Nirvana. "Metadata is critical for locating and processing assets as fast as possible, but until now, metadata creation has been mostly manual, costly, and time-consuming. Metadator 2.0 lets content producers find the right assets in their Avid systems right away, which improves content quality and accelerates delivery — and ultimately helps broadcasters retain larger audiences of satisfied viewers."

Metadator 2.0 automates and simplifies the process of transcription and metadata generation for Avid-based assets. An off-the-shelf integration with Avid MediaCentral® enables automated speech-to-text generation, and thanks to built-in video intelligence, the application is also capable of object identification, on-screen text recognition, shot-change recognition, and explicit content detection. Metadator 2.0 automatically generates locators that help users search and identify content effortlessly within Avid.

By allowing broadcasters to maintain consistent metadata, Metadator 2.0 ensures relevant assets get identified more quickly, thereby facilitating faster time to market.

About Digital Nirvana

Founded in 1996, Digital Nirvana, with its repertoire of innovative solutions, specializes in empowering customers worldwide with knowledge management technologies. Digital Nirvana's comprehensive service portfolio includes media monitoring and analysis, media solutions and services, investment research services, and learning management services. Customers rely on Digital Nirvana to improve operational efficiencies, ensure compliance, reduce costs, and protect revenue streams. DN's compliance driven solutions offers its customers unmatched quality, proven versatility, and best-in-class performance that help organizations to streamline operations and gain competitive advantage. Digital Nirvana is headquartered in Fremont, California with global delivery locations in Hyderabad and Coimbatore, India.

