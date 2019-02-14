DigiBox at BVE 2019

Stand F30, BVE 2019, ExCel London, UK — DigiBox, one of the premier UK distributors of market-leading technologies for the broadcast, video, and pro-AV industries will showcase the latest products and solutions from DigiBox partners Avid (DigiBox is a Tier 3 distributor), AJA, BirdDog, Gefen, LMP, Loupedeck+, SNS, Theatrixx, Wowza and others on Stand F30 at BVE 2019.

The DigiBox technical sales and engineering teams will combine their experience in content distribution, digital conversion, and systems integration to collaboratively address the challenges of the broadcast, post-production, and professional AV markets. This expertise also extends to applications in corporate, education, HoW, transport, medical, security and rental markets.

DigiBox’s sales team will be looking to establish new partnerships at BVE to benefit the often-complex requirements of its customers’ end-users.



About Digibox:

With more than 20 years’ experience, DigiBox is the UK’s leading product distribution company serving the broadcast, telecommunications, and multimedia markets. The company represents best-of-breed products from world-leading manufacturers and has also expanded into Corporate IT, Education and Pro AV markets whilst continuing to explore additional markets such as Medical and Defence.



For further information: www.digi-box.co.uk



Media Contact:

Jennie Marwick-Evans

Manor Marketing

jennie@manormarketing.tv

Phone: +44 (0) 7748 636171



