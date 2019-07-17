Densitron Announces Acquisition of IDS Platform

Kent, UK, 17 July 2019 –Densitron, the global leader in innovative Human Machine Interaction (HMI) and display technology, has announced the acquisition of the Intelligent Display Systems (IDS) platform from Cambridge-based broadcast business IPE.

IDS combines proprietary hardware and software allowing broadcasters to connect, control and automate devices and activities in and around the studio. Information and content from the IDS platform can be displayed at any end point, integrating seamlessly with the wide range of Densitron or third-party displays. The IDS platform is secure, centrally administered and managed.

Densitron Managing Director Simon Jones said, “The IDS platform gives Densitron a further product innovation boost in the broadcast sector. IDS solutions are already deployed across a wide range of major broadcasters and together with Densitron’s global reach and the ability to invest will enable us to grow the customer base for IDS.”

The talented team of IDS sales and engineering specialists have also joined Densitron to ensure absolute continuity of service and further innovation in the IDS platform.

Reuben Such, Global Business Development Director for IDS said, “We have worked with Densitron for over 18 months already, co-exhibiting the IDS platform with Densitron HMI and display technology at a number of industry trade shows. The synergy of the products and teams across the two organisations was apparent, so we are excited to accelerate growth in IDS now that we can enjoy the support of the wider Densitron organisation.”

Densitron’s Global Product Director Martyn Gates added, “I share the industry’s respect of the elegance, versatility, and application of IDS and I’m delighted that it will now be part of Densitron’s burgeoning broadcast product portfolio.”

Densitron will showcase its range of display products, including IDS, at IBC 2019 in Amsterdam on Stands 8.B41 and 11.D30 from 13-17 September.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

View online: www.densitron.com/about-us/news

About Densitron

Founded over 45 years ago, Densitron is a display expert designing and manufacturing touch-based HMI (Human Machine Interaction) solutions tailored to the needs of customers around the world. In 2019, Densitron acquired the Intelligent Display System (IDS) product and brand from IPE Technologies. IDS is readily integrated into Densitron’s control surfaces and offers a fully scalable, network-based display and control system, which is a logical and seamless complement to Densitron’s existing product range. We collaborate with our customers to understand their particular requirements and then create bespoke products to address those. In November 2015 Densitron was acquired by Quixant plc which designs and manufactures highly optimised computing solutions and monitors principally to the global gaming industry. Together, the Company has offices in Asia, Europe and North America and experienced application engineers based worldwide, our global approach to innovation is always underpinned by a thorough local knowledge and understanding of cultural requirements. Our products can be found in a wide range of sectors including broadcast, medical, security, automotive, digital signage and gaming. More information can be found at www.densitron.com.

