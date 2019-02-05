Deluxe Entertainment Expands Localization Services For Broadcasters With Launch Of New Product Line

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2019 -- Deluxe Entertainment Services (Deluxe) today announced the launch of the High Efficiency Localization Package, a new language services offering that will expand the company's suite of subtitling and dubbing services to provide streamlined and automated localization services for linear broadcasters. As part of Deluxe's intuitive cloud-based platform, , the new localization solution will harness cloud-based capabilities and automation to address broadcasters' growing needs to localize content and reach audiences around the world faster.

With access to a global database of thousands of professional voice actors, proprietary quality control tools, pre-recorded and live broadcast localization options, and a complete integration into broadcast media asset management and playout systems, broadcasters will be able to create a reliable, accessible and centralized repository of localized assets that are available anytime via Deluxe One.

"As global audiences are demanding access to content at faster rates, Deluxe is leading the industry in providing services to meet these growing needs," said Justin Beaudin, chief operating officer, Deluxe Distribution. "Because of our end-to-end digital media supply chain, reach, and scale, we are in a unique position to provide linear broadcasters and online streaming services with a highly-automated localization solution that will allow them to quickly deliver their content to audiences across every region of the world."

Deluxe's localization team leverages the world's largest network of content translators, comprising of over 9,000 experts, to support hundreds of content creators in providing translation, subtitling and dubbing services that bring creative visions to audiences around the world. Deluxe's partner network spans automated language detection and translation service companies that offer cost-effective solutions to subtitling and dubbing, providing clients with a higher capacity for the creation of content localization in shorter time periods, while ensuring around-the-clock support through Deluxe's global localization team.

The High Efficiency Localization Package is now available in markets across the globe. For additional information on the new product line, please click here.

About Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc.

Deluxe Entertainment Services Group (Deluxe) is the world's leading video creation to distribution company offering global, end-to-end services and technology. Through unmatched scale, technology and capabilities, Deluxe enables the worldwide market for premium content. The world's leading content creators, broadcasters, OTTs and distributors rely on Deluxe's experience and expertise. With headquarters in Los Angeles and New York and operations in 38 key media markets worldwide, the company relies on the talents of more than 7,500 of the industry's premier artists, experts, engineers and innovators.

