Datacom and VO Sign System Integrator Partner Agreement for APAC

PARIS — June 11, 2019 — Viaccess-Orca (VO), a global leader providing OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions, announced today that Datacom is the first company to sign under VO's new system integration partnership program. An international supplier of satellite communications equipment based in Hong Kong, with strong pay TV and SI skills, Datacom will play a crucial role in bringing VO's world-class content protection and TV platform solutions to Asia-Pacific (APAC) countries, including Hong Kong, Macau, Mongolia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Australia, China, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

"With VO's solutions, operators can solve the inherent challenges involved with providing a smarter and safer digital TV and OTT experience, and we look forward to bringing these innovations to the APAC region," said Bo Guan, Manager, Multimedia and Broadcasting Division at Datacom. "As one of the leading resellers in Asia, we have worked on a wide range of pay-TV deployments and specialize in providing complete turnkey solutions for simplicity, efficiency, and reliability purposes. VO completes our portfolio, enabling us to deliver an end-to-end solution."

Datacom has more than 20 years of experience in system integration services, with a staff of around 200 people and offices in Hong Kong, China, Malaysia, and Congo, along with distributors throughout the Asian region.

VO's global network of system integrators is designed to deliver the best OTT and TV experience to operators through the company's end-to-end, cloud-based TV Platform as a Service TVaaS, secure video player, anti-piracy protection services, and other solutions.

"OTT video consumption is rising steadily across the world, especially in the APAC region, and we are looking for resellers to help us address that area of business growth," said Pierre-Alexandre Bidard, Vice President, Partnership and Product Security at VO. "Datacom is a results-oriented leader in the media communications industry with extensive project management experience and a one-stop shop service that includes design, procurement, delivery, installation, and maintenance, which will help our customers launch revenue-generating TV Everywhere services quickly."

