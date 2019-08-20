ProSiebenSat.1 PULS 4 GmbH Brings Its Media Operation into the Future with Dalet

Paris, France – August 20, 2019 –Dalet, a leading provider of solutions and services for broadcasters and content professionals, has signed a deal with Austrian private broadcaster group ProSiebenSat.1 PULS 4 to fully revamp their media operation with the agile Dalet Galaxy five Media Asset Management (MAM), Workflow Orchestration and Editorial platform. ProSiebenSat.1 PULS 4 is home to hits such as Austrian’s Next Top Model, iconic UEFA Europa League and international sports coverage such as National Football League and popular thematic news, talk and show programs. The Dalet Galaxy five installation will equip the well-known broadcaster with a state-of-the-art media production workflow that realigns production and delivery to optimize cross-functional team collaboration and multi-platform content output across its three channels PULS 4, ATV and ATV 2.

ProSiebenSat.1 PULS 4 Broadcast System Engineers, Christoph Stadlhofer and Dirk Raschig comment on the vision for the leap forward and partnering with Dalet to better manage the news, sports, archives and program preparation workflows, “We have a rapidly growing pool of content that needs to be centralized and enriched with metadata. In addition, we need tools that enable our staff to easily search, prepare and distribute that content. Facilitating these needs combined with managing a much higher output of program and news content to our digital platforms is what we expect to accomplish with the move to Dalet Galaxy five.”

Tobias Stößel, Project Manager of this Project at ProSiebenSat.1 PULS 4 continues, “The Dalet Galaxy five core media asset management and orchestration capabilities will free our users from many manual processes and technical duties that currently weigh them down. It will enable them to reach a higher level of collaboration, giving them more time to focus on the project at hand.”

The full implementation of Dalet Galaxy five will allow ProSiebenSat.1 PULS 4 to build an end-to-end, cohesive digital content supply chain that unifies all operations and processes from the newsroom to program preparation to post-production to distribution and archives. Key components include: a centralized content catalogue (MAM) that houses enriched metadata for ProSiebenSat.1 PULS 4’s three channels; Dalet Webspace for browse, search and media management; Dalet Workflow Engine for the orchestration of operations and processes; the Dalet Brio I/O platform for centralized ingest management; and Dalet AmberFin scalable transcoding. The Dalet installation will facilitate seamless collaboration between all users including editors on Adobe® Premiere® Pro through Dalet Xtend and Avid® Pro Tools®.

“Dalet Galaxy five will unify the infrastructure with an underlying component-based workflow that enables ProSiebenSat.1 PULS 4 to scale at will its content production and multi-platform delivery and thrive in an ever-changing media landscape,” comments Johann Zemmour, General Manager, EMEA and APAC, Dalet. “We look forward to working closely with ProSiebenSat.1 PULS 4 to revamp its infrastructure and deliver on the ambitious roadmap that will undoubtedly transform the way they produce and deliver their premium product to the delight of ProSiebenSat.1 PULS 4 audiences.”

Philipp Beuchert, Head of Broadcast & Production Systems at ProSiebenSat.1 PULS 4 concludes on partnering with Dalet, “We are also looking into future technology and here, we think Dalet is one of the key players on the market. ProSiebenSat.1 PULS 4 is happy to improve the in-house technology together.”

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet solutions and services enable media organizations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximizing the value of assets. Based on an agile foundation, Dalet offers rich collaborative tools empowering end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, post-production, archives and enterprise content management, radio, education, governments and institutions.

Dalet platforms are scalable and modular. They offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical functions of small to large media operations - such as planning, workflow orchestration, ingest, cataloguing, editing, chat & notifications, transcoding, play out automation, multi-platform distribution and analytics.

Dalet solutions and services are used around the world at hundreds of content producers and distributors, including public broadcasters (BBC, CBC, France TV, RAI, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, SBS Australia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, FOX, MBC Dubai, Mediacorp, Mediaset, Orange, Charter Spectrum, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio) and government organisations (UK Parliament, NATO, United Nations, Veterans Affairs, NASA).

Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet® is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other products and trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

