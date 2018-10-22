NAB New York: TVU Networks Demonstrates Unified Platform for Video Contribution, Production and Distribution Using AI and Automation

TVU Networks, the global technology and innovation leader in live IP solutions, today announced the company showcased several breakthrough technologies for news production during NAB New York. Highlights in the booth included: TVU Producer for cloud-based multi-camera video production; newly established integration between TVU Networks and major media asset management (MAM) providers; and the TVU MediaMind set of solutions for AI-based automated video content management.

With TVU Producer, video content can be cost-effectively produced for different platforms or even audience groups completely in the cloud. Non-professionals can easily manipulate graphics, scoring and text overlays during production, thanks to its WYSIWYG interface. TVU Producer can handle multi-camera production from virtually any location. It supports simultaneously output directly to major social media platforms and virtually any CDN platform. SDI delivery is supported through a TVU transceiver. It also offers a multi-channel IP video switcher and slow-motion replay.

The TVU Contribution Automation Solution (CAS), TVU AI Engine, TVU Real Time Search Engine, and TVU Workflow Engine comprise the TVU MediaMind platform. MediaMind simplifies and improves the process of transporting video to the studio, through the TVU Contribution Automation solution automating the planning, resource management, acquisition, transmission and routing as well featuring integrated metadata and contribution management.

TVU CAS simplifies and helps efficiently manage the flow of media content from story creation to production. Featuring integration with leading MAM systems, TVU CAS allows broadcasters to easily search through metadata indexed content to allow for the creation of stories faster. CAS bypasses the need for inefficient and time-consuming search term logging done manually.

At the heart of MediaMind is an AI real-time search engine, which from the start of the video production process, indexes all video. Using an entirely cloud-based model, complete with voice and object recognition, live and pre-produced video clips are located and indexed down to the exact frame and are instantly sharable. MediaMind automates the ability for different production groups to find the right content.

“Since our first announcement of TVU MediaMind during April’s NAB show in Las Vegas, we’ve seen tremendous interest in MediaMind’s game-changing ability to automate and use AI to effectively create a story-centric workflow,” said Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks. “It turns the emphasis from the labor-intensive mechanics of production where one video is distributed to many into a customized story creation process where individualized versions of video are distributed automatically.

“We’re thrilled to get another opportunity to showcase our MediaMind platform and other new solutions during NAB New York, which we always look forward to exhibiting,” Shen continued. “It gives us a chance to connect with our existing and prospective customers in the Northeast who were not able to attend NAB in Las Vegas or the IBC in Amsterdam. We can’t wait to demonstrate the synergy and power of our combined technologies for the NAB New York audience.”

Aside from TVU MediaMind and TVU Producer, other innovations on display at NAB New York will be:

- TVU RPS (Remote Production Solution) transmitter

- TVU One mobile IP transmitter

- TVU Nano with Router ultra-compact, lightweight IP transmitter for high-speed network access

- TVU Grid IP-based video switching, routing and distribution solution