Coming Up for SMPTE — June Updates

Essential Technology Concepts Webcast — Open to All

TITLE: How Speakers and Sound Systems Work: Fundamentals, Plus Broadcast and Cinema Implementations

SPEAKER: Ken Hunold, senior broadcast services manager, customer engineering at Dolby Laboratories Inc., is based in the company's New York office. Kenneth works with broadcast and cable network engineers and production personnel as they transition to high-definition television with 5.1-channel audio. He also works with Dolby's motion-picture clients on audio mastering and presentation for film and digital cinema.

WHEN: Thursday, June 13, 1 p.m. EDT/1800 UTC

Modern sound systems appear to have similar parts, but they are put together in unique ways for a particular end result. In addition, specific issues and considerations must be addressed for each application. Please join special guest speaker Ken Hunold, senior broadcast services manager, customer engineering at Dolby Laboratories, as he explains the fundamental principles behind commonly used sound systems, popular speaker types, and how they are chosen and arranged for each application.

Monthly Technology Webcast — Complimentary for SMPTE Members

TITLE: Immersive Media and Audio – The Future of Storytelling?

SPEAKER: Pete Ludé, chief technology officer of Mission Rock Digital, is a prominent engineering leader in advanced imaging and sound. His current work includes display technology for next-generation cinema; immersive sound; and interchange pipelines for VR, AR, and plenoptic (light field) imaging systems.

WHEN: Thursday, July 25, 1 p.m. EDT/1800 UTC

The quality of digital video and audio has continued to advance over the past decade, with remarkable progress in Ultra HD (UHD) television, high dynamic range (HDR), increased frame rates, wider color gamut, and object-based immersive sound. But for the most part, these technologies have been stagnant in one area: They've preserved the paradigm of a planar (flat) rectangular viewing window, whether displayed on a mobile phone, a large-screen TV, or a giant theater screen. What would happen if you could remove this constraint and create a viewing experience that was indistinguishable from real life — like the holodeck from science fiction? This dream is still many years away, but surprising advances are already being made in capturing volumetric images, displaying light fields, and enabling a truly immersive sound field. In this webinar, you'll learn what technical parameters are required to enable a true immersive viewer experience, and where some current technologies (such as HDR, 3D cinema, and VR) hit or miss these goals. We'll survey the latest advancements in immersive sound, light field imaging, and computational cinematography. Some of these new immersive tools are already being prepared for commercial launch within the next few years, and new efforts have been launched to create interchange and distribution standards for these new immersive technologies.

SMPTE June Virtual Courses

TITLE: IMF Essentials: What You Need to Know

SPEAKERS: Bruce Devlin, SMPTE Standards vice president; and Pierre-Anthony Lemieux, chair of the SMPTE technology committee for media packaging and interchange (TC 35PM) and lead editor of the standard.

WHEN: Monday, June 17 (self-study)

This course takes you from the high-level requirements to deep detail in a structured, easy-to-understand way. This course helps everyone better understand IMF, whether you need to understand the wrapping of essence as track files or you need to understand what metadata must be generated to make IMF perform well.

Your instructors guide you through the details of IMF (SMPTE ST 2067-2), the professional file-based format for managing the content version explosion caused by the proliferation of video, audio, and timed-text versions needed to service distribution channels worldwide. You will be much more comfortable with other standards in the IMF suite, plus other topics including IMF composition, IMF track files, IMP and delivery, and working with IMF.

Prices: $499 (SMPTE Members), $699 (non-members)

TITLE: High-Dynamic-Range: HDR Technology and Workflows for Media and Entertainment

SPEAKER: Pierre Hugues Routhier, Eng., M.Eng., former aerospace engineer, advanced imaging technologies specialist, and author of Digital Troublemaker Guide to HDR.

WHEN: June 17 (instructor-led) and June 24 (self-study)

Led by instructor Pierre Routhier, an advanced imaging specialist, this course covers critical concepts and practical considerations across the HDR workflow, from mastering to production, distribution, and viewing.

This SMPTE Virtual Classroom course explores workflows for mastering HDR content for theatrical and home distribution. In doing so, it helps you understand the foundational building blocks of HDR, including human perception of light and how it is captured, the opto-electronic transfer function (OETF), the electro-optical transfer function (EOTF), the HDR ecosystem, HDR displays, HDR workflows, and more.

Prices: $499 (SMPTE Members), $699 (non-members)

Registration for all SMPTE Virtual Courses closes the Thursday prior to the class start date.

P.S. SMPTE will offer a brand new Virtual Course, "Imaging System Fundamentals: From Light to Lenses," in August. The course will introduce the imaging chain as the basis of all imaging system design and focus explicitly on the physics of image capture. Numerous examples will be given to help the attendee better understand lighting, color science, lenses, and imaging technology.

More information on the course is available here.

SMPTE Events and Section Meetings

June 18-20: Hong Kong -- ConnecTechAsia Summit

June 19: Hollywood -- Section Meeting: Are You Ready for the Holodeck?

June 20: San Francisco -- Section Meeting: NetApp Founders Theater Special Presentation

June 20: Washington DC -- Section Meeting: Professional Quality Video Over the Internet — The Internet as a Tool for Broadcast

July 17-19: Australia -- Media + Entertainment Tech Expo

Aug. 14: Montréal/ Québec -- Golf Tournament

