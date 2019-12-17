Cobalt Digital’s New Software Defined Decoder Wins Future Product Innovation Award, Presented by TV Technology

4K HEVC Broadcast Decoder provides painless path to state-of-the-art decoding capabilities

WASHINGTON — The 9992-DEC-4K-HEVC software defined decoder from Cobalt Digital is a recipient of Future’s Product Innovation Award presented by TV Technology. Future’s Product Innovation Awards recognize excellence in manufacturing and are evaluated by a panel of engineers and industry experts. Winners are selected based on innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance for use in a broadcast TV/pro Video or broadcast/online radio environment.

The RIST enabled Cobalt® 9992-DEC-4K-HEVC 4K/AVC/MPEG-2 is a broadcast-grade, multi-standard, software defined decoder that easily met the criteria set forth by TV Technology. The card is designed to address the strictest requirements of today's broadcasters while providing a painless path to state-of-the-art decoding capabilities. It offers a flexible licensing structure allowing customers to manage CAPEX while simultaneously preparing for future growth. The platform, with single-channel 4K or dual-channel 2K video paths, supports MPEG-2, AVC (H.264) and HEVC (H.265) with resolution up to 4K.

“The Future Product Innovation Awards are now in their seventh year,” said Paul McLane, Future managing director content for media technology titles. “The program focuses attention on innovation, cost-effectiveness and reliability. We are proud to recognize such excellence in our industry.”

“We are honored to have our 9992-DEC-4K-HEVC recognized by TV Technology, a premiere publication and iconic industry resource, as a product that represents the best of 2019,” said Chris Shaw, Cobalt EVP of Sales & Marketing. “We always engineer our solutions to meet our customers’ needs, today and tomorrow, with emphasis on useful feature-sets as well as respect for budget economy, and this new decoder ticks every box.”

Winners receive an award for display and will be featured in , the leading brand covering television and media technology. All nominated products are featured in the special Product Innovation Awards ebook which will be made available to more than 100,000 readers of Future’s Business to Business brands.

About Cobalt Digital

Cobalt Digital Inc. designs and manufactures award-winning edge devices that help live video production and master control clients transition to IP, 4K, HDR, the cloud, and beyond. As a founding partner in the openGear® initiative and proud member of SMPTE, Cobalt also offers a best-of-breed interoperability platform that simplifies technological adoption. Distributed through a worldwide network of dealers, system integrators, and other partners, Cobalt Digital products are backed with a five-year warranty. Learn more at www.cobaltdigital.com.

