TRILOGY MENTOR CX CHANGEOVER UNIT IS NOW SHIPPING

Trilogy, a Clear-Com® company, is pleased to announce that the new Mentor CX Changeover unit is now shipping. The Mentor CX provides automatic switching of video and audio timing signals when used with main and backup Mentor RG Signal Pulse Generators, providing the maximum possible stability and reliability for on-air applications.

The Mentor product family is suitable for any digital or mixed format environment where a high quality digital SPG is required. The Mentor CX is designed to ensure continuity of timing and synchronization of audio video and timecode redundancies in any broadcast or professional media application, providing a manual, automatic or GPIO triggered changeover between a pair of Mentor RG SPG generators. The Mentor CX can monitor up to 22 different channels of multiple types of digital and analog signals from both RG units, with any disruption of those signals facilitating a changeover to the secondary Mentor RG.

The Vector web management system, tightly integrated with Mentor RG, provides full setup, monitoring and control with SNMP integration as standard. The Mentor CX’s Vector also monitors and displays status of both Mentor RGs, including Sync, NTP and PTP health.

“Any broadcast production can be stressful, and the last thing engineers need to worry about is timing faults in their system,” said Stephen Sandford, Senior Product Manager at Clear-Com. “The Mentor CX Changeover unit perfectly complements the Mentor RG SPG generator to provide stable and accurate timing and synchronization with full redundancy to ensure peace of mind.”

