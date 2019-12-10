Cingularity selects PHABRIX Sx for power and portability on sports broadcasts

PHABRIX, a worldwide leader in test and measurement solutions, has supplied three Sx handheld 3G/HD/SD video/audio monitoring instruments and an Rx 2000 rasterizer to Cingularity, the media network provider, for monitoring on location at two upcoming sporting events. The women’s handball world championships, taking place in Japan in November and December, and the [ATP Cup] men’s outdoor hardcourt tennis tournament held in Australia in January 2020, will both benefit from these portable yet powerful units.

“We chose the PHABRIX Sx instruments largely because of their compact size and weight, as we knew we would be moving constantly between sites on both projects,” said Dan Pope, Managing Director, Cingularity. “They are great for initial set-up and lining up, you can send and receive to the same box, and the battery life is good so we can just grab them and go without worrying.

“I had used PHABRIX units before and knew them to be reliable and easy to use,” added Adrian Lombardi, Senior Engineer, Cingularity. “They are self-explanatory and easy to navigate, as well as being quick to set up. As well as the SxA and SxE units, we have an Rx 2000 rasterizer that will mainly be rack mounted on location; not only does it give us advanced functionality, its form factor also helps us to save valuable space on site.”

With advanced SDI physical layer analysis (Eye & Jitter), the SxE is ideal for applications like live production. The instant, RTE™ (Real-Time Eye) technology speeds physical layer testing and delivers automated measurements and logging for key parameters such as: rise time, fall time, delta, overshoot and cable length. The SxA offers all the same advanced signal generation, analysis and monitoring capabilities as the SxE, without the advanced Real-Time SDI physical layer analysis (eye and jitter instruments). There is support for SMPTE compliance testing with over 350 different formats. An extensive array of video and audio tools includes a signal generator with moving test patterns, a high-performance waveform, and ANC/VANC inspector.

The Rx 2000 rasterizer offers up to 4 channels of 2K/3G/HD/SD-SDI video/audio analysis and monitoring (dual inputs per analyzer) and can also provide signal generation. Up to 16 instruments can be presented simultaneously for video analysis and eye/jitter testing via an external display. Monitoring of the instruments and video can also be performed using dual built-in screens and audio speakers.

Following the two sports events, the PHABRIX units will be installed in Cingularity’s new MCR in London, where they will be used for network operations and in its data centres for video monitoring.

###