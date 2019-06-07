ChyronHego at BroadcastAsia2019

At BroadcastAsia2019, ChyronHego will exhibit with partner Magna Systems & Engineering on Stand 4M2-01. ChyronHego will highlight its PRIME Graphics Platform and Virtual Placement solutions.

PRIME Graphics Platform

Faster, easier, and more intuitive, the PRIME Graphics Platform is the next generation of the pioneering ChyronHego Lyric real-time graphics solutions users know and love. Stacking an array of diverse applications into a single design, authoring, and playout solution, the PRIME Graphics Platform delivers complete solutions for any use case, any resolution, and any workflow. Designed with versatility in mind, the PRIME Graphics Platform can be easily configured for character generation, channel branding, clip server, video wall, and touch-screen production needs.

Virtual Placement

Unlock new advertising revenue streams with advanced virtual graphics made easy. Virtual Placement is ChyronHego's simple-to-use visual storytelling solution for incorporating striking virtual graphics into any live broadcast — whether in physical studio sets or much larger stadiums, arenas, or racetracks. Using Virtual Placement, producers can quickly place virtual advertising elements within live video without the need for specialized operators, expensive camera sensors, or lengthy calibration processes.

Company Overview:

ChyronHego, a portfolio company of Vector Capital, is a global leader in products, services, and solutions for the broadcast and sports industries. Specializing in live television, news, and sports production, ChyronHego offers some of the industry's most widely deployed solutions — including Lyric®, the world's most popular broadcast graphics creation and playout offering; the all-new CAMIO Universe newsroom workflow; and the TRACAB™ optical sports tracking system. Headquartered in New York, ChyronHego also has offices in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, Slovak Republic, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

